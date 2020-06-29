The Best Summer Craft Beers To Chase Down This July

Summer is in full swing. The days are long and getting increasingly hot. Burnout levels are certainly high. Now’s the time for a cold, refreshing, light beer to quench your thirst and keep you in good spirits. That doesn’t mean bars though. Depending on where you are in the country, you’re more than likely drinking at home or a socially-distanced outdoor space. Time to see what your local craft breweries have available for curbside pick up and sip that beer on your porch while contemplating the universe. Regardless of where you enjoy them, for us, summer beers need to be three things. First and foremost, they should be light. A heavy imperial stout that tastes like the perfect remedy to a cold winter’s day just isn’t what we reach for when we’ve got swimsuits on. Next, we’d argue that citrus and fruit-forward sips are key. If they’re not refreshing, what are we even doing here? Finally, low-alcohol or sessionable beers win out more often than not. With long afternoons that roll right into the evening, you should be able to drink more than one without falling down. Hopefully, the eight beers we’re calling out this month will pique your interest and inspire you to explore exciting expressions made near you or at your closest bottle shop. The picks below are regional craft beer releases from breweries that we vouch for (we weren’t able to taste them all this month because of the continued pandemic, so we’re offering tasting notes from the brewers where necessary). Give them a try as Summer 2020 heads into the dog days. Related: The ‘Beer Influencers’ You Should Be Following On Instagram