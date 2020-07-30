The Rums That Deserve Way More Hype, According To Bartenders

It’s a great time to get into rum. First of all, the sugarcane-based spirit is perfect for drinking neat or mixed into your favorite cocktails during the summer months. Secondly, it feels like enthusiasm for the spirit has never been greater. “Rum is definitely having its time in the sun,” says Mohammed Rahman, bar director at Kata Robata in Houston. “This is visibly reflected by the prices at which high-end rums and unique variations are being sold. Unfortunately, with the low barrier of entry to being considered ‘rum’ in the United States, the market has been over-saturated — with a plethora of brands that are adulterated and make hefty claims as to their products’ lineage.” With the number of expressions on the market spiking, you’re going to want to stay away from overhyped brands whenever possible. To help you do exactly that, we went to the experts — asking a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their favorite rums that deserve more love.