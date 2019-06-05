Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Tiki-Style Cocktails For Summer ‘19

Getty Image

Tiki drinks have been around since the 1930s when Don the Beachcomber opened in California. The style pays homage to the South Pacific, with cocktails made with rum (as well as gin and other spirits), various fruit juices, and syrups (including orgeat). They’re known for being sweet and whimsical, oftentimes being served in intricately designed Tiki mugs, coconuts, and even hollow-out pineapples.

Tiki’s popularity slowed after world war II, but never really went away. In recent years, it’s seen a new wave boom, with bars like the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar, Trader Vic’s, and The Polynesian serving up classics like the Hurricane, Mai Tai, and the Singapore Sling. The style is perfect for summer sipping — which is why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to Tiki drinks for summer ’19.

Mai Tai

Mitch Barela, bartender at Old Vine Kitchen + Bar in Costa Mesa, California

Mai Tai, so long as its classically done. Save your umbrellas and fruit juices please, the classic Mai Tai using orgeat and a clean and well-balanced triple sec (Giffard if you got it) are sure to get any pool party to the next level.