Today, KFC will be testing a “bigger, better, and more premium” chicken sandwich across Orlando. What exactly does “more premium” mean? Well, that it’s capable of competing with Popeyes’ viral chicken sandwich from last year … KFC hopes. It’s not every day that a chicken chain drops a brand new menu staple as essential as the chicken sandwich — it’s as if McDonald’s just decided they wanted to do a refresh on the Quarter Pounder — and it’s even rarer when a brand is this honest about why they’re doing it.

“We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts and let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat,” said KFC U.S. chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky, “We knew an upgrade was necessary, so we painstakingly selected each ingredient to create a bigger, better, and more premium chicken sandwich than ever. I think we’ve unlocked a chicken sandwich that won’t just compete — it’ll win with fried chicken lovers everywhere.”

Will it catch on? That remains to be seen!

KFC's new chicken sandwich.

Popeyes chicken sandwich.

They even advertise the same pickle and sauce distribution. pic.twitter.com/V1Siwwg2JY — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) May 26, 2020

According to Orlando Weekly, the new sandwich is 20 percent larger than KFC’s current Crispy Colonel sandwich, offered in spicy and non-spicy iterations, is double-breaded for an extra crunchy and crispy bite — which seems catered to the ASMR crowd when the sandwich inevitably appears in an online review on YouTube — and served on a brand new buttered brioche bun with thick pickles and the Colonel’s real mayo spread.

Before dropping to the public in Orlando, the first taste of the sandwich was delivered to the frontline workers chronicled in Orlando Sentinel‘s Pandemic Portraits, which included teachers, auto mechanics, police officers, and other essential workers on the frontline of the city’s coronavirus response.

The sandwich is now available throughout the Orlando area for just $3.99 a la carte or $6.99 as a meal, which is a small price to pay and the perfect option for you to have delivered to your door for dinner. According to Food & Wine, you can be one of the first to try KFC’s new chicken sandwich at the following 15 locations: