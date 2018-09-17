See The World And Get Your Football Fix With Marriott’s New Dream Job

Uproxx/Shutterstock

If you’re not protesting the NFL this year, Marriott has a dream job that you cannot miss out on applying for. The hotel chain is hiring one lucky football and travel lover to cover NFL games internationally as their “Courtyard NFL Global Correspondent,” and you’d better hurry and apply because applications close at 11:29 p.m. September 23.

The job includes “uncovering unique and interesting stories of NFL fan passion on the ground” for four games in Minneapolis, Mexico City, London, and the Super Bowl in Atlanta, all-expenses paid travel, up-close access to games, and — as if it could get any better — $7,500 in cash.

The job is not for the occasional football fan, though. Correspondents will have to have pretty extensive knowledge of the game, be comfortable and engaging in front of a camera, connect with fans online, and be willing to try other media-specific-look-cool-on-screen things. On top of all of that, applicants need to be able to travel to games on October 28, November 4, November 19, and February 3, 2019. The lone winner will be announced October 16. The gig sounds like a pretty sweet deal even if you have a 9-5. Who doesn’t want a side hustle that involves what you’d already be doing at home (watching football) combined with traveling the world…for free?

Look, get to applying before we do. This one is too good to fumble.