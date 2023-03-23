Noma’s First Packaged Food Product Is An Absolute Kitchen Essential

When I heard that Noma — widely considered the world’s best restaurant — was closing, I was ~generally~ surprised. In a wildly volatile segment (fine dining) of an already volatile industry (restaurants), Noma is as close to an enduring institution as you’re ever going to get. It’s won that dinky little “best restaurant on the goddamn earth” award five times and has three Michelin stars. It’s been covered by everyone from Anthony Bourdain to David Chang and there are two full documentaries Noma, My Perfect Storm and Ants On Shrimp about chef René Redzepi. (By the time the inevitable “Last Year at Noma” doc is complete the restaurant will have had its lifecycle presented for public consumption more thoroughly than the mid-tier Kardashians.)

That said, I didn’t believe for a hot second that the closure was related to the critique of fine dining offered in The Menu. Anyone who’s spent time around restaurants understands how difficult the model is, especially in its highest-end incarnations. One of the great incongruencies of the food world is this idea that the public has of how much good food costs to procure and prepare. We’ve been trained by McNuggets and boxed mac & cheese (and the general exploitation of migrant labor) to think that things like wild foraged limpets and the adrenal glands of cows that are only fed pasture-raised goat’s milk or whatever must also be sort of affordable. Quite simply, they’re not (even regular old organic produce is more costly than we’ve been led to believe). And while restaurants like Noma rely on stages — who work for free or mostly for free (a practice which has been maligned of late) — the fact is that these sorts of places are incredibly expensive to run. You think those monkfish livers are just smoking themselves?

Plus they’re grueling, especially for anyone who has a family. You can’t expect chef René Redzepi to run a restaurant forever when he could probably walk away with $30K per night doing private dinners for the mega-rich and corporate sponsors. Does that frustrate you? Blame late-stage capitalism, not a chef who actually wants to enjoy his life.

Anyyyyyyyway…

What did surprise me was that the team from Noma would begin using their test kitchen to create CPG (consumer packaged goods) products. Covering grocery extensively, I knew that we are in the heart of the CPG boom — a golden age when chili crisp and hot sauce can be advertised on digital platforms for pennies and don’t ever have to fight for IRL shelf space. But seeing one of the most renowned restaurants in the world shift to that model? It definitely made my eyebrows bounce.

I suppose it makes a lot of sense, though. High-end dining establishments like Noma are famous for having dishes that require 20 ingredients or maybe 100 ingredients which they refine until the final presentation seems simple. Much of the flavor and complexity comes from the fact that they are making wildly ornate sauces, vinegars, oils, etc. which they are then using in limited capacities. This is all to say that creating things like elevated sauces and flavor enhancers has… sort of been their stock in trade all along.

The only difference is that now they won’t make the final dish. You will.

Curious to see what Noma would come out of the gate with, I ordered their first product — “Smoked Mushroom Garum” (they now have four products in the market). “Garum” is fermented fish sauce, so what we’re talking about is a fungus-based flavor enhancer. They could have called it “Vegan Fish Sauce” but how pedestrian is that? Regardless of the name, this is an elixir that you might substitute or use in tandem with MSG, yeast flakes, shiitake salt… all the stuff you shake into the pan to ramp up umami flavors.