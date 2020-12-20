Samuel Adams Winter Ale View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Gleason (@food_done_my_way) Deena Sayers, bartender at Common Ground in New York City Sam Adams Winter Ale. This brand has overwhelming popularity with their seasonal brews. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best tasting ones on the market. I personally find the mouthfeel to be a little flat, and the taste is not overwhelming with those typical nostalgic winter flavors. Goose Island Bourbon County Stout https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ItsuxgH8m/ Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Goose Island Bourbon County Stout. No disrespect to Goose, just feels as though the appeal started to wane with the acquisition by AB. No longer so worth the crazy hyped up wait around the block for this bottling.

Anchor Christmas Ale View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOAKIM WESTLING (@thecrossfitbeerguy) Seth Falvo, bartender at The Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, Florida As much as I hate to say anything bad about a company that craft beer in the United States more or less owes its existence to, Our Special Ale by Anchor Brewing is wildly overrated. Back in 1975, Anchor set the standard for Christmas beers in the United States by releasing the first American Christmas beer since the repeal of prohibition. But there’s a downside to setting the standard – you’re essentially making your product generic by default since it’s now the measuring stick that others are compared to. Our Special Ale seemingly pops up on every “X Must-Try Holiday Beers” list published in the United States, even though there are hundreds of American beers that taste identical to it, and dozens that are, frankly, better. Anchor Brewing always releases quality beers, but for Our Special Ale to continue to receive such high praise is enough for me to warrant calling it “the most overrated winter beer.” Southern Tier Pumking View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brewer (@jbrue1972) Yasin Orhun Akinci, manager at Orient Express Bar in New York City I don’t understand why people love aromatic bears like a pumpkin ale, etc. The beer should taste like beer. A great example is Southern Tier Pumking. Why not just eat a piece of pumpkin pie instead?

Sierra Nevada Celebration View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlyn Thompson (@damnyouinstagram) Roberto Berdecia, bartender at La Factoria in San Juan, Puerto Rico In general, the most overrated beer style is the IPA because most brewers use the hops to cover imperfections in the beer. If I was going to choose an overrated wintry IPA, I’d go with Sierra Nevada Celebration. It’s just not as good as the hype. Writer’s Picks:

Brooklyn Winter Ale View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kealoha (@kealoha1981) Like many of the beers on this list, there’s nothing wrong with Brooklyn Winter Ale. It’s just not as good as the hype makes it out to be. While it’s malty, hoppy, and crisp, it’s a little too light to stand up to a cold winter night. Deschutes Jubelale View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewbound, published by BevNET (@brewbound) This 6.7 percent holiday favorite isn’t bad, but it’s a little too potent in the flavor department for our liking. It’s okay to drink one bottle, but the overly sweet, spicy flavor is a little in your face.