Pizza has a side dish problem. This is a universal issue for all pizza places, whether you’re a fan of the big delivery chains, or have a favorite pizzeria in your neighborhood. This is because most pizza sides are bread-based. Considering pizza is bread with sauce, cheese, and toppings on it, coupling that dish with more bread can be pretty boring. Also redundant.

Don’t get me wrong, I love garlic bread and cheese bread as much as anyone else, but you only have so much room for bread, and at the end of the day I find myself choosing the pizza over these delicious bread sides because, well, pizza tastes better. This problem has kind of been remedied by pizza chains and restaurants adding wings to the menu. But wings are a meal themselves, so paired with a pizza you’re forced to make this choice: do you go HAM on the wings, or eat one or two wings and focus on the pizza?

This is an important question to ask yourself especially as we approach Super Bowl weekend. But I think Papa John may have solved the conundrum with its new Calzone Papa Bites.

Launched at the tail end of January, the Calzone Papa Bites are available for a limited time and are essentially bite-sized little pizzas. The Bites are hand-stuffed with mozzarella, garlic herb ricotta, green peppers, pepperoni, and Italian sausage served with a side of pizza sauce for dipping. It takes pizza and turns it into a side dish!

Here is everything we love about the new offering: