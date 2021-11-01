Peerless Distilling Co. is one of the most beloved and awarded distilleries in Kentucky. In six short years, the Taylor family has been able to revitalize their family’s heritage brand while their Master Distiller, Caleb Kilburn, has been busy crafting some of the most-lauded and delicious juice in the game. Everything about the Peerless whiskeys — they make bourbon and rye — is attention-grabbing, from the design of the bottles to flavors inside of them.

We were lucky enough to get to taste Peerless’s latest limited edition release, Double Oak, right before the drop and can tell you right now: it does not disappoint. Like the brand itself, it’s a great product with a fascinating story behind it.

At its heart, “Double Oak” is an expression created to fix a problem — the occasional leaky barrel. Over the years, Peerless has re-barrelled the whiskey inside their leaky barrels and later released those barrels as special one-off “Double Oak” single barrel drops. Often to very high acclaim. This year, the team decided to re-create these double oaked single barrels by design.

Right now, Peerless Double Oak is available in Kentucky, California, Illinois, Florida, and New York, with shipping to other states possible and always expanding. Click on the price to see if you can get one in your neck of the woods. You can also watch our live tasting on Instagram with Caleb Kilburn (who just turned 30, making him one of the youngest Master Distillers in the game) below.

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of 2021