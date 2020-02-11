The Best Expensive Bottles Of Whiskey To Share On Valentine’s Weekend

With one of the biggest gift-giving holidays coming in hot this Friday, we’ve decided to drop some serious whiskey knowledge and offer you the chance to give the gift of whisk(e)y this Valentine’s Day. We thought we’d call out our favorite expensive bottles of whiskey (within reason) that you can share with your loved on all weekend long. Look, whiskey can be very cheap and perfectly drinkable. But, let’s be honest, there’s nothing special about a ten-dollar bottle of booze you can find at any happy hour across the country. If you’re giving someone a gift and want it to wow, you need to go a little deeper. So we’re calling out bottles that are meant to wow. The ten bottles below start at the $100 mark and go up from there. We didn’t call out anything over $350 — we can talk about super expensive and rare bottles another time. These are the bottles you should be able to find pretty much anywhere and will put a big smile on your giftee’s face when they crack them open. Related: The 2020 Bourbon Releases We’re Most Looking Forward To

In this case, they’ve collected some of the best scotch whiskies distilled in Scotland and saved them for 40 long years in their legendary cellars. When each barrel was exactly right, they were blended into this 40-year-old masterpiece whisky that we’ll never see again. Tasting Notes: Subtly is the word here. There’s a sense of an effervescent and darkly roasted macchiato dusted with dark cocoa powder upfront. Sourdough toast covered in butter, sugar, and cinnamon lead toward vanilla and milk chocolate. That’s immediately cut with a bitter dose of black tea and a very distant thought of peat. Finally, the whiskey fades into a velvet lusciousness that peaks above the bitter, sweet, and spice.