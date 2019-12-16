These Photos From Your Paradise Fiji Will Make You Regret Staying Home This Winter

There are two ways to live it up in the winter. Yes, just two. Either you A) spend winter totally nude under a Snuggy while you sip hot chocolate spiked with copious amounts of whiskey while browsing the internet for gifts for loved ones, or you B) spend it almost-nude down south, dancing with sea turtles fully emersed in the translucent waters of the South Pacific. If you’re not spending winter in either of these two ways, you’re just not living my friend.

For the winter-averse, there are a whole host of festivals and events that make for a great excuse to hit the road, fests like Your Paradise Fiji, an electronic music getaway that is one part house and hip-hop festival, one part tropical getaway.

Held on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, Your Paradise is one of our favorite destination festivals and provides the perfect experience for anyone who prefers raves to Christmas carols. Unfortunately, the festival is over now, so if you got excited about the whole dancing with sea turtles thing, sorry, but you should’ve made better travel-planning decisions. To help you from making the same mistake next year, we’ve collected some photos from the festival to show you how you could’ve spent the first weekend of December if you were on the ball.

Say it with us, “tropical getaway.” Now think about how cold your hands are currently. Happy with your decisions? We thought so. If you’re looking for more winter getaways we’ve still got your back, but first, let’s deep dive into these photos from Your Paradise Fiji.