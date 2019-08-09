Tony Nungaray

Summer may be in its last full month, but in Southern California, the party season is still going strong. If you live to party and found yourself in SoCal this past weekend, chances are you hit up what is quickly becoming one of the best annual day-festivals in the state, HARD Summer. Held at the Speedway in Fontana for its second year in a row, the HARD team wisely updated their accommodations this year and helped festivalgoers beat the heat with new cool-down areas, a VIP splash pool, and covered the venue resulting in way less dust, which consequently makes for way better pictures. There are few things worse than leaving HARD with dust crusted up in your nose, a feature of the festival circuit that happens more often than anyone would care to admit.

This year marked the biggest HARD Summer on record with over 170,000 people coming together in Fontana to party to the sounds of big-name headliners like Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Sheck Wes, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, and Claude Von Stroke, making it easily one of the best HARD lineups they’ve had since the festival’s inception.

We collected all the best photos from HARD Summer 2019 to motivate you not to miss out on next year’s festivities or to pick a festival that’s in your lane to visit before summer ends.

Tony Nungaray

Keiki Lani Knudsen

Gina Joy

Doug Van Sant

Johnathan Sutton

Rony Alwin

Virisa Yong

Johnathan Sutton