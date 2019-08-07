Keep Summer Hot With These Sex-Positive Resorts

Uproxx/Unsplash

There’s a type of person who hears “summer vacation” and thinks of all the fun they’re going to have with the family at Six Flags. And then there’s another type of person, who focuses on how much they want to feel a lover’s hands navigate their bodies in a luxury hotel room. For the former, the world is your oyster. You have Disneyland and waterparks and… just about every place on earth is kid-friendly (thank God for small mercies). For the latter, there’s just a handful of resorts that offer a full sex-positive experience without sacrificing access to gorgeous beaches and amenities.

We’re here to help you find those spots. After all, there’s enough summer left that you could make some reservations. What’s hotter than spontaneity?

The list below contains a number of luxury properties, a couple of naturist spots, and a few resorts that actively encourage you to get in the mood. One is sure to fall in your sweet spot. It’s worth noting that many of these are concentrated around the same geographical area, because all-inclusive themed resorts tend to be grouped in Mexico and the Caribbean. Obviously, there are plenty of places to stay in Thailand or Europe or Namibia that are equally luxurious and could conceivably get your mojo going, but we’re focusing on the places that put the “sex” in sex-positive.

Cypress Cove Resort — Kissimmee, Florida

Let’s start in the continental U.S., and with a less overt form of eroticism. It’s important to note that nudity does not necessarily indicate automatic horniness. We know that you know this because we all do a fair number of things sans clothing that aren’t at all titillating. So when we offer up this nudist resort, we aren’t saying that people are naked and swinging. Heck, Cypress Cove is actually family-friendly itself. We are saying that chilling nude at a 300-acre facility is a great way to be fun and carefree, and those are the foundation for some good sex when you and a partner chill in your room.

If you aren’t ready for a full-on sex-a-thon but you like the idea of kayaking across a lake, playing on a nine-hole golf course, sunbathing on a large deck, dancing at the resort’s bar and grill, and enjoying nightly entertainment all while your bare ass is out, this can be a really great travel option. And, yeah, a sexy one. What’s sexier than gaining confidence to be naked?