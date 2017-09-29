Power Ranking The Best Fast Food Double Cheeseburgers In The Country

Shutterstock

You know what the best burger is? The double cheeseburger. It’s the most American burger that you can eat, filled with more of everything. Double cheeseburgers are beasts. Extra meat, extra cheese, extra satisfaction. It’s bombastic and bomb AF. Two burger patties with melted cheese, some lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickle … add some sweet and tangy burger sauce. Lunch is served. Though, you may need a nap after a burger this big. Or, at the very least, an extra 30 on the elliptical.

Our love of fast food is well-documented. So we decided it’s high time to finally power rank the best of the beast burgers out there. A few rules: no bacon and no fast casual (sorry Umami Burger). Let’s dive in.

10. Double Whopper With Cheese– Burger King

The Whopper holds a weird place in the pantheon on American fast food. It doesn’t have the pop culture cache of, say, the Big Mac. Yet it’s certainly tastier than McDonald’s signature sandwich. There’s something about the skunkiness of Burger King’s thick sliced white onions that keeps the Whopper this low in the rankings. Of course, you can simply order your Whopper sans onions, but still, one component shouldn’t ruin your burger. In the end, this king has no clothes.