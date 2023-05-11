If you’re not in on the “Ready to Drink” (aka RTD) bandwagon by now, you’re probably in the minority. RTDs were the fasting growing spirits category in 2021. They’ve only continued to gain in popularity since. This is likely because of the ease involved. Instead of taking time to mix together the ingredients for a margarita, old fashioned, or negroni, you can simply crack open an RTD, pour it into a glass and you’re ready to go. What could be simpler? “Ten years ago, if someone would have told me how popular canned cocktails would become, I wouldn’t have believed them,” says Erica Dimmig, lead mixologist at Bar Pendry in Chicago. “We have far surpassed the basic hard seltzers like White Claw and have thousands of options, spirits, and brands to choose from.” Bartenders often shy away from RTD beverages, because the quality is sometimes lacking compared to a freshly mixed cocktail. “Most RTDs are overly sweet and made with fake ingredients,” says Sam Nelis, beverage director at Gin Lane Bar in Montpelier, Vermont. “They usually are around 5% ABV and drink more like a spiked seltzer than a cocktail.” But this isn’t the case with every ready-to-drink cocktail. With the rise in the category’s popularity, a myriad of great options have emerged. To find them, we asked the professionals who spend their days behind the bar to recommend one fave. Keep scrolling to see their picks. Vervet Pale Mary Michael Carlisi, beverage director at Barrio in San Francisco ABV: 7% Average Price: $17 for a four-pack

The RTD: I lean towards Vervet, a woman and minority-owned LA-based company. Using real ingredients, these clean craft cocktails are made from scratch. The Pale Mary, a clear Bloody Mary, is savory and crisp. Tasting Notes: Using tomato water instead of tomato juice, it’s full of flavor but light instead of thick and heavy. It’s a much more refreshing, flavorful version of the classic bloody Mary. Cutwater Ranch Water Lime Jill Caron, bar principle at The Salty Pig in Boston, Massachusetts ABV: 5.9% Average Price: $13 for a four-pack The RTD: The best RTD for me would be the Cutwater Ranch Water, it’s totally crushable especially when you’re getting the backyard ready for an amazing summer of hangs and BBQs. Ranch water is a classic, refreshing cocktail and Cutwater manages to recreate it well with this RTD. Tasting Notes: The Ranch Water is super well balanced between the tequila, fresh lime, and bubbles. It’s light and refreshing on a hot spring or summer day. Luxardo Aperitivo Spritz Tom Muscolino, director of beverage Innovation at Landmark Hospitality in Plainfield, New Jersey ABV: 10% Average Price: $18 for a four-pack of 250ml cans

The RTD: Luxardo Aperitivo Spritz. Drinks like an Aperol Spritz (but better). It’s made with Luxardo Aperitivo Liqueur, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Tasting Notes: It’s lightly carbonated and very refreshing, with notes of fresh orange peel and a pleasant bitterness. Just like the classic cocktail version. Campari Soda Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 10% Average Price: Limited Availability The RTD: The newish Campari Soda RTD. Perfect amount of carbonation and bitterness, plus the bottle is so much cooler than all the cans out there. This 10% ABV RTD is simply a mix of the classic semisweet Campari and soda. It’s suggested that you crack one open and pour it into an ice-filled glass and garnish it with an orange slice. Tasting Notes: Just like the classic Campari Soda, this RTD is refreshing and bittersweet. It’s the kind of drink you’ll want to have on hand for a hot summer night. Barr Hill Canned Gin & Tonic Sam Nelis, beverage director at Gin Lane Bar in Montpelier, Vermont ABV: 9.3% Average Price: $7 for a 12-ounce can The RTD: Barr Hill’s canned Gin & Tonic, coming in at 9.3% ABV, sips more like a true cocktail. It’s made with Barr Hill Gin and a Barr Hill Tonic created by their bartenders. It’s the same cocktail served at their bar, but it just happens to be in a can now too. Tasting Notes: The tonic is made with real cinchona bark, the raw ingredient in which quinine is contained, other botanicals for flavor, and sweetened with regional raw honey.

Fishers Island Lemonade Sawyer Platt, bar lead at Publico Street Bistro & Garden in South Boston, Massachusetts ABV: 9% Average Price: $15 for a four-pack The RTD: Fishers Island Lemonade has all the components of a great warm-weather drink. Lemon, honey, and vodka, with the surprise appearance of whiskey. It makes a refreshing addition to any spring picnic, patio gathering, or the early beach days of summer. Tasting Notes: This canned cocktail is the perfect mix of sweet and tart like a fresh squeezed lemonade, while also packing a punch at 9% ABV.

Finnish Long Drink Drew Russ, lead bartender at Venteux in Chicago ABV: 5.5% Average Price: $15 for a six-pack The RTD: Finnish Long Drink is a great RTD. It was originally designed as a quick way to serve beverages at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki. They also make an equally good cranberry version, especially during the holiday season. Tasting Notes: It uses Finnish juniper berries and grapefruit for a great blast of flavor that is perfect on a sunny day. What more could you want?

Coit Spirits North Beach Peach Cocktail Jared Bailey, bar manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City ABV: 15.5% Average Price: $5 for a 200ml can The RTD: Coit Spirits Craft Drafts are perfect for Spring. I especially enjoy its North Beach Peach Cocktail. Their gins are known for infusing 21 botanicals and tea directly into the spirits and their RTDs have a whopping 15.5% abv in their cans which were designed with famous street artist Hektad. Tasting Notes: North Beach was crafted to be like a classic Bellini with flavors like herbal gin, passionfruit, orgeat, mint, and peach. Fly Embers Pineapple Sunset Lee Moore, bartender at The Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 8% Average Price: $3 for a 16-ounce can