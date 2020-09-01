Founded in 1847, MGP (also known as Midwest Grain Products of Indiana) is a distillery located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. If you’ve never heard of it, there’s a good reason for that. It’s likely because most of the spirits it produces are sold for other distilleries and whiskey makers to use.

They produce around 50 different private labels that are bottled by brands like High West, Redemption, Templeton, and Angel’s Envy to name only a few. Their 95 percent rye mash bill rye whiskey makes appearances in an even longer list of whiskeys around the country. But, while MGP’s main business is crafting whiskey for other brands, it also makes its own proprietary expressions including Till Vodka, Rossville Straight Rye, and George Remus Bourbon.

Recently, its whiskeys won numerous accolades at the 2020 Whiskies of the World Competition. This is the 6th year of the event, and spirits are judged on a 100-point basis by a panel consisting of industry professionals from around the country. Rossville Straight Rye, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey all took home gold medals. But it was only Remus Repeal Reserve that also received “Best in Class” recognition. And we were lucky enough to give it a try!