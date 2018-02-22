The Dos and Don’ts Of Dining At A Restaurant Without Being A Jerk

It’s a lame and cliched joke to say that in my early 20’s, “I was actor so, you know, I was really a professional waiter.” Hardy har har. But, I mean… I was an actor/professional waiter. At several different restaurants. The flexibility, the (sometimes) decent pay with less hours, the social aspect of working with a bunch of other young, creative types joking through the dinner rush and then getting drinks after work together — all of it seemed like an appealing way to make rent while taking auditions.
But, as it turned out, I hated waiting tables. Mostly, because I was really, really terrible at it. Some people are fantastic servers. They’re charming, efficient, knowledgable about the menu, and just fun enough to make you feel like you experienced something special while also being respectful of your space. I am not that person. I’m awkward, and shy. I’m afraid of strangers. I creep up to tables nervously to ask if they want dessert in a tiny, high-pitched voice. They can smell my fear and it makes them want to give me a five minute head start then hunt me like a wounded gazelle.
In all seriousness, being a server is stressful. Your pay depends minute to minute on whether everything is going smoothly when, in reality, most things are out of your control. How many people come in at the same time, what and when they order, how busy the kitchen is, and whether or not the bartender is slammed at the moment — these things affect the guests. Sometimes, no matter how hard you’re working, people are going to walk away unhappy. Or worse, get mean.
Sure, there are bad servers out there. I’ve had plenty of them (and I’ve tipped 20 percent anyway because 1. I don’t know what’s happening in their lives, and 2. I’m not a monster who thinks I can dictate people’s ability to pay for their basic needs because my sandwich is cold.). But for the most part servers want your meal to be awesome. That gets us a good tip. So we’ll try desperately to please you, but also, it’s a two way street.
There are things you can do too to make things more pleasant and run more smoothly for everyone. Because for every bad server, there are a hundred bad customers, and they make it a drag for all of us. And you might not even realize you’re being that bad customer! So, let me give you a few tips for being a rockstar diner. Because rockstar diners sometimes get a free cookie at the end of the night because we like you. A. Free. Cookie.
THE DOs AND DON’Ts OF DINING WITHOUT BEING A JERK:
DO put your phone away when the waiter comes over to the table.
The situation: The server has come to greet your table but you just thought of an amazing tweet, and you have to type it out right now. It’ll take like two seconds. “No!” you say, “You don’t need to come back in a minute, I’m almost done.”
Why you should put down your phone: First, of all: basic human decency. It’s rude to not put down your phone when another human being is talking to you. But from a more logistical sense, you being distracted on your phone stops up the whole process. There are meals and drinks coming out, waters to refill, and other tables that have orders to give. The two to three extra minutes your server has to stand awkwardly staring at you while you ignore them may seem insignificant to you, but it throws the whole rhythm off.
So put down the phone and interact with the people around you, or order take out so that no one can make you stop looking at unlikely animal friendships on Bored Panda for 30 seconds. Your call.
another thing I like to do is “pre-bus” (if that’s even a common phrase, I never worked in the industry). Pile on the plates together securely with flatware on top, and stack empty cups so it’s easy and quick for someone to clear the table.
I think that’s amazing. And SO glad you put in the caveat of stacking the silverware on top of all the plates. No customer needs to bus their own table, and it’s so nice when they do, but so many people think they are helping by throwing plates on top of plates with silverware. That makes it so scary for you to pick up and balance your way to the kitchen. And then things fall and break and you wish people had just left their plates where they were.
Don’t do that.
You don’t know what you’re doing, and if you improperly stack shit you might chip/crack something.
Leave that to the professionals.
ya dont do that. thats dumb. let the waiter take care of this. maybe stack a dish and pass it on but its a bunch of stuff youre just going to disrupt the way the waiter likes to do it.
I appreciate everyone’s concern but I’m confident in my stacking abilities. I haven’t chipped a Buffalo Wild Wings basket yet. Maybe I was born with it.
@Fartakiss I’ve suspected this for awhile, but it’s now been confirmed. The fork and plate shaped scar on your forehead was the first clue of course, but now that I know you were born with this basket stacking ability, I can confirm it. You’re the chosen one. The one all the prophecies have talked about. The time is now. THE RECKONING IS HERE.
Allison you got most of that right but the scars are from when I overcooked my wife’s steak
“DO send your food back.”
Of course a server would say that.
This is the rule intrinsic to dining. It’s the number one social contract and the only way I would have pubbed this piece.
I generally associate fucked up orders with the server, not back of house.
@Steve Bramucci And how is “sending food back” the most important rule? Shouldn’t ‘respect your server and the other patrons’ be far higher than such a silly little thing.
IF IT’S A CONSENSUS, I appreciate the advice. Subpar or incorrect food is probably the biggest source of stress involved with dining out. I’m relatively particular about my food. That’s different from being picky or difficult. I don’t ask for stuff like no salt, no gluten, pick the beans out the chili, etc., but I try to be clear and concise about things like meat doneness and condiments/toppings. And though I hate when the one thing I asked specifically for is done the opposite, I hate more the mental image of the resentful staff re-adjusting my meal so it APPEARS to meet my request [but who knows what else].
Like, I have no problem reminding the waitress if I ask for honey mustard with my fries and they forget. But I’ve eaten many a burger where I asked for swiss/bleu/cheddar instead of American.
@Phrederic Point taken on it being difficult for the back of the house to redo meals. My thought is though, the customer should have the meal they are asking for. I was always very careful about putting in special orders, I didn’t mess up super often, but occasionally I did, and I would go to the kitchen and apologize profusely for causing them extra work. Or sometimes the kitchen didn’t see something on the ticket when they were busy, and it was their mistake. Mistakes happen. I don’t think the customer should have to just suck it up and be unhappy in either case. And if a server is messing up so frequently that it becomes a huge problem for the kitchen staff, then that’s a decision for management to make as to whether or not that person should keep their job. @John Lee I think pointing out that the cheese is wrong is cool. People worry about servers messing with their food, I would never do that nor have I ever witnessed someone doing that. When a customer pointed out a mistake, I was annoyed at myself for the mistake but not at them, they didn’t do anything. All that being said, the common thread is always: Be a nice person about it, you know?
@Phrederic I never said “most important rule.” Here’s what I said:
“This is the rule intrinsic to dining. It’s the number one social contract and the only way I would have pubbed this piece.”
Social contract means that when I enter the restaurant we enter a deal::: I order food, I pay for food, I tip 20% and upwards.
In exchange, I recieve food, the food is reasonably well prepared in a way that is comiserate with the price, the service is reasonably good, comiserate with the price of food, etc.
I have written about food for more than 12 years now. I’ve dined across the world and gone from fine dining to pop ups in the driveways of homes. If I am paying 20+ for an entree and my protien is cooked wrong, I will send it back. I have never met a single chef who balks at this.
Brammies if we ever hung out, I would let you eat inside the house. That’s where I keep my hair clippers *MUHAHAHAHAHA8
Sending food back because they didn’t give you what you ordered (I’ve gotten plates that were for a different table) or prepared it how you ordered it (though if they can’t cook a steak right the first time, I’m a little incredulous about their ability to do it right the second time).
I’m talking about sending food back because you didn’t think it was good. The food is the food. If the order wasn’t wrong and they just prepared it in a way that you didn’t like. Tough titties, don’t go back. Eat your cilantro pizza, tip 20%, and do not return. Sometimes you take an L. If I go to a movie and it sucks but it’s the movie I paid to see…I’m SOL.
I’m not the chef, I am paying for the privilege for a chef to share their food with me. If it sucks, well…it sucks.
Give me a break. I go into a restaurant and pay a shit ton of money to eat (hopefully) excellent food, and short of shitting in the middle of the dining area, I expect to be able to behave as I please. EARN your tips.
Also, what waiter/waitress doesn’t tell you their name at the beginning of the exchange? No one needs to ask; “Hi, I’m Numbskull, and I’ll be your server tonight, can I tell you about our specials?”
Right wing troll on Uproxx. Entitled asshole when visiting a restaurant. I’m not surprised.
Must be fun making huge assumptions.
I think servers are earning their tips by doing their job and getting you food and drinks and cleaning up your table after. There are people I’ve encountered at various jobs who did a crappy job, but I wasn’t able to decide to dock their pay for the day because of it. Not once have I been able to take 5 dollars away from the airline gate attendant’s pay because a plane was late. Or decide to reduce an elected official’s pay (that I pay for with my tax dollars!) because they spent all day tweeting. Seems unfair.
@Allison Sanchez you are bringing fucking fire to the comments section today.
You’re the kind of guy who doesn’t tip more than you give the Lord, aren’t you?
Pretty much every server tells you their name or has a name tag if it’s a fast food place. Not that I ever remember or actually use it.
Expectations on the staff scale accordingly with the quality of the restaurant. Fast food? Yeah, I’m making room on the table by putting trays/baskets together. $100/per person I’m not doing shit other than enjoying the meal.
Meh. Just saw the earlier comments. Blah.
So who is generally at fault when the (should be hot) meal is cold? That’s really my biggest pet peeve with eating out. If my protein is raw or burned, I’ll likely complain, but if it’s just the wrong cheese (like stated above) I’m not going to worry too much about it. But if you ever saw me in person you’d know I’m not the type of person to turn down food. :)
The easy answer is the server. It is their job, generally, to make sure food that comes out gets to customers promptly. They may have gotten stopped up doing something else less important or they may have messed up the timing of the meal. ie: they put in the main course too close to the appetizer or salad/soup and it shouldn’t have been made yet. But sometimes you think things are going to take awhile because the kitchen is backed up, and then suddenly everything slows down and a meal comes out way faster than you expected. A lot of things come into play. Was the restaurant not properly staffed that night? If not, your server may be running around ragged trying to get everyone everything. And what policies are in place when food comes out? A good restaurant promotes or requires everyone to pitch in, you know? Other servers should be running food for each other if one person is slammed and the other has a free moment. Or if it’s a super busy place they should have a food runner or at least, bussers who double up and run food when they can. And the manager should definitely be keeping an eye on how things are going between the front and back of house and jumping in to get food out before it’s been sitting too long. So I don’t have a super great answer on who to put a terrible curse on later that will leave them lonely and loveless forever. The servers get blamed for most things, sometimes justifiably, but there are a lot of moving pieces.
