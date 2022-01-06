*Omicron is spreading in Brazil but the state has not made changes to its travel policies since December 11, 2021. Travelers are encouraged to respect local and national advisories and consider this a guide for future travel planning. With Omicron racing around the globe, the idea of international travel seems unlikely for the time being. But that doesn’t mean you can’t plan adventures — like traveling to one of the greatest cities on earth. For Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas case, that means the beachy, cultured megalopolis of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In addition to serving in his new role as First Officer in the latest season of Below Deck– set in the beautiful tropical waters of St. Kitts — Lucas has a background in paddling, skiing, and scuba diving, and has worked as the first mate on a four-man tugboat crew, so he’s no stranger to life’s most beautiful and breathtaking locales. When we hit him up for a travel guide of his favorite city on earth, he wanted to go with one he appreciates deeply, and knows intimately. Rio was his immediate pick. Check out Eddie Lucas’ guide to all the best food, drinks, sights, and things to do in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil below and catch Below Deck on Bravo and Peacock every Monday night to help satiate your wanderlust.

Best time of the year for a trip to Rio? Early March View this post on Instagram A post shared by eddielucas (@eddielucas) Best time to visit is the end of February early March, right around when Carnival is. It’s not just in Rio but all over the country people are partying and celebrating for weeks, it’s an amazing time to be in Brazil. Where is your favorite beach that gives you that Brazilian experience, and why? Impanema View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Jenkins (@velvetescape) For the Brazilian experience, I would definitely go with Ipanema. It is a wild and bustling beach where vendors are selling fresh caipirinhas and other street food. Just keep an eye on your valuables. The most beautiful beach would be Joatinga beach — which is a little hidden gem in Rio — but you have to know how to get there.

From a good breakfast spot to the perfect morning activity, what is the best way to start off your day in Rio? Breakfast at BB Lanches View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaqueline Sant’Anna Pegoraro (@eutenhovisto) The best way would be to go to my favorite breakfast spot, BB Lanches in Leblon. Get some fresh juice, they have every juice you can imagine, mine is maracujá com mamão, and then grab a fresh pastel and head to the beach. Where is the best bar or club in Rio? Academia Da Cachaça View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academia da Cachaça (@academiadacachaca) I don’t really go to clubs anymore, but my favorite bar would be Academia da Cachaça. They have an extensive list of cachaça, and the best garotinho which is a small perfectly poured tap beer. If you are looking for a fun night try out Lapa, it’s a great neighborhood to go to with tons of bars and lots of places to dance forro. The first time I went to Brazil I actually took forro lessons — it’s one of my favorite things to do while I’m down there.