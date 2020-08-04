Many of us are itching to press the reset button on what’s proven to be a generally horrendous year. It turns out, living amidst widespread civil unrest, a global pandemic, and a political environment that seems to get more insane with each passing day is the perfect recipe for absolute exhaustion. So perhaps there’s never been a better time to live in a place so chill it’s actually called the Isle of Rum.

The island, off of Scotland’s west coast, is currently looking for both individuals and families to join its small population of between 30 and 40 to call the island home for the next two years. Maybe even longer. And they’re making it very cheap to do so.

According to Matador Network, the island’s community trust is currently seeking new residents to occupy four two-bedroom eco-homes that were recently built outside the island’s only settlement, the village of Kinloch. The eco-homes sport “clear and sweeping views” of the Rum Cuillin ridge and come equipped with high-quality fiber broadband. For a cool $590 a month (the price of a closet in LA), prospective residents can join a small community and help shape future events on the island.

The island is actively looking for currently self-employed applicants in the fields of catering, farming, mountain and marine tourism, fishing, and child care, as well as anybody with construction experience, including household maintenance — though anyone is welcome to apply regardless of skills, especially those willing to commit to staying on the island for up to two years.To download the application and see some pictures of the homes, head to the Isle of Rum’s website.

The deadline to submit your application is August 28th. Though… if you hear “rum” and think “tropics,” you may want to spend five minutes learning about the island’s climate before filing your application.