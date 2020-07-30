Unless you’re an essential worker, your work life is probably a mostly remote set up at this point. COVID-19 has caused us to ditch the cubicle and office environment for one that includes your bed, pets, kitchen, and bathroom. It’s kind of great, but… it gets old really fast.

You know what never gets old? The beautiful pink sandy beaches and rolling waves found on the island of Bermuda. And thanks to a new travel campaign, launching in tandem with the opening of the island’s international borders, your new office view for the next year could double as a vacation getaway. In an effort to jumpstart their economy, the island is offering full-year residencies for visitors 18 and over to work remotely while enjoying the island life in the wake of COVID-19.

“The trend towards remote working has been accelerated by COVID-19,” Bermuda’s Minister of Labour, Jason Hayward, said in a statement on the new initiative. “Visitors can reside in Bermuda without seeking employment on the island and will promote economic activity for our country without displacing Bermudians in the workforce.”

In addition, Bermuda is also lengthening its regular tourist visa from 90 to 180 days. So if a year away from the states sounds like a little too much time in paradise, you can just escape the stressful holiday season and head back home come 2021.

To qualify for a stay, you must be 18 or over, have health insurance, and proof of employment or enrollment in higher education, as well as pay a one-time registration fee of $263. Applications will officially open on August 1st.