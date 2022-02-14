Don’t get me wrong, I love flowers, chocolates, and fluffy teddy bears as much as the next gal. That shit makes me swoon like the final scene of a cheesy rom-com. But when it comes to Valentine’s Day, there’s more to it than romantic gestures, fancy dinners, and sugary treats. It’s about getting intimate with your favorite person (or with yourself) and learning more about each other both emotionally and physically. To put it more bluntly, it’s about making love, getting laid, shagging — whatever you want to call it. And there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to experiment in the bedroom and live out your (consensual, respectfully discussed) wildest fantasies. This, of course, requires setting the mood. Smooth jazz music and aphrodisiacs are great, but what can really step up the romantic ambiance is the gift exchange. When the sun goes down and you’re ready to hit the hay (wink, wink), break out the products below. I’ve gathered a list of sexy gifts that are sure to put you and your Valentine in the mood.

OhMiBod’s Lovelife Rev Price: $69 The Company Line: The Lovelife Rev by OhMiBod is the personal intimate massager you never knew you were missing. Ideal for foreplay, oral sex, and the main event, this easy-grip finger massager delivers a purring vibration to all the right places. It’s designed with accessibility in mind, featuring an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold. The quiet yet powerful Lovelife Rev is made with body-friendly silicone, includes five present pulsations, waterproof material, and USB rechargeable. The Bottom Line: The bottom line is that this toy is basically an orgasm waiting to happen (for both parties involved). Not only does this handheld, rechargeable vibrator take your sex life up a notch (or ten notches), but it’s also accessible and easy to use for couples of all kinds. It’s a simple yet highly effective tool to keep things fun and interesting with your partner. Buy Here Girard Artistry Wine Price: $60 The Company Line: Artistry is perfected from a blend of five classic Bordeaux varieties to showcase the very best of each year’s harvest. Sourced from St. Helena, Oakville, Diamond Mountain, and Pope Valley for their ability to offer rich and supple fruit flavors with well-integrated tannins. The Bottom Line: There’s nothing like a tall glass of red to get things going. Loosen up by opening a bottle of this Girard Artistry blend that’s rich in flavor and goes down smooth. Buy Here

Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates Price: $1 The Company Line: These gourmet chocolates are chock full of aphrodisiac herbs to boost arousal and sensitivity. This specific blend is designed to enhance libido and improve sensation with a subtle amaretto flavor. The Bottom Line: Chocolate is a Valentine’s Day essential, so you might as well opt for something that gets you riled up (and I’m not talking about the sugar high). Let’s just say these fanciful chocolates became a viral TikTok trend for a reason. Plus, this might be the most affordable Valentine’s Day gift ever. Buy Here Euka shower bombs Price: $16.20 The Company Line: Take your at-home spa day to the next level. Euka Wellness Shower Bombs are made with a proprietary blend of essential oils designed to open your airways, relax your body, and transform your mood.

Feel at ease — our Shower bombs are all-natural, organic, and preservative-free. Shower bombs come in four uplifting scents: Breath Well, Happy, Calm, and Detox. The Bottom Line: What better way to get intimate with your partner than by hopping in a hot shower? It’s the perfect steamy finale for your romantic holiday celebration. These deliciously scented bombs will infuse your shower with all the cleansing aromatic vibes you could ask for. Buy Here

Lovehoney Oh! Kinky Confessions Truth or Dare Card Game Price: $8.99 The Company Line: If you’ve always wanted to find out more about what your partner prefers in the bedroom, then grab yourself these cheeky cards and find out! With 52 sexy “Would You Rather” questions, take it in turns to reveal your preferences. To play the game, simply shuffle the cards and pick out ten at random, then take it in turns to read the questions to each other. Some of the questions included are, ‘”Would you rather have sex in the bath or shower?,” “Would you rather eat chocolate sauce or ice cream off your partner’s body?,” and “Would you rather spank or be spanked?” The Bottom Line: This game is where intimacy meets playful fun. It’s an excellent tool for creating a safe space to talk with your partner openly about what you love in the bedroom. This can help you get to know each other a little better and ultimately bring you closer as a couple — that’s important. Buy Here Harridan Vodka Price: $59.99 The Company Line: Strict, bossy, or belligerent old woman. This premium, small-batch vodka is handcrafted and distilled in Ovid, New York from local, organic corn grown by fifth-generation farmers. Bottled in glass bottles handblown from recycled glass and sealed with a signature black wax. At 88 proof, Harridan is not your traditional vodka — cheers to the spirit of defiance! This vodka is both woman-owned and gluten-free. The Bottom Line: This vodka is basically made from unapologetic, strong women. The kind of women who aren’t afraid to embrace their sexuality and try new things in the bedroom. It’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day libation — create festive cocktails using sweet mixers to set the tone of the evening. Buy Here

Maude burn no. 1 Soy Massage Candle Price: $30 The Company Line: Made with skin-softening jojoba and soybean oils, this hand-poured massage candle is unscented and made with a 100 percent cotton, lead-free wick and cruelty-free ingredients. Once melted and extinguished, it can be poured on the skin. Scent no. 1 is blended with warming notes of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean, and Medjool date. The Bottom Line: This gift will literally light up the level of intimacy between you and your partner. Set the mood and burn this earthy candle during dinner, then use the wax for some flaming hot foreplay you’ll be thinking about for days. (Yes, I went there.) Buy Here Anouchka Unlined Bodysuit Price: $49.95 The Company Line: Tap into your bolder side of sexy in this red-hot plunging bodysuit, designed to make a fiery, showstopping appearance! Anouchka’s floral eyelash-lace details highlight your curves, while the sexy G-string and open-back details may just be ready to bear it all. Whether you’re layering this curve-loving look during the day or making your daring move at night, there’s no telling where the next hour will take you… The Bottom Line: Is it really Valentine’s Day without lingerie? It’s safe to say your partner’s jaw will hit the floor the second you step out in this sexy red bodysuit. Buy Here