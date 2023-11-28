Shake Shack just dropped new Trolls Band Together-themed shakes! Sorry — I tried to be excited about the Trolls part but… I can’t say I am. I’m not nine. Or six. Or whatever age Trolls is for. Also, I don’t know much about the Trolls cinematic universe (are we calling it that?).

Sadly (for me), I do know some things. That’s just how culture moves these days. You wake up one morning glad to know absolutely nothing about a franchise and then somehow that franchise creeps into your consciousness with a combination of advertising, celebrity alignment, and brand tie-ins before you hit the sheets that night. Here’s the sum of my Trolls knowledge, without using Google:

Somehow there is not one, but three Trolls movies.

Justin Timberlake is involved.

There’s a Trolls soundtrack that is quite successful. So I suppose that these trolls sing. Or are sung to.

Oh and also these all descend from an 80s-era toy with hair you could style and wow what a change of fortunes that toy has had, huh?

While I’m no Trolls expert, I do know fast food milkshakes. So when Shake Shack announced it was launching three new holiday milkshakes, I was pumped — IP be damned!

That said, I was significantly less pumped that I’d have to say to a living person, “Can I please get Poppy’s Sugar Cookie Shake,” or “One Brach’s Chocolate Peppermint Shake, please.” So I ordered from the app, instead. With all three shakes in hand, I set out to review them and rank them from least essential to the one you need to order ASAP.

Viva’s Cinnamon Roll Shake

Thoughts and Tasting Notes:

Sorry to Viva but I’m going to declare this one the least essential of the three new shakes. Viva’s Cinnamon Roll Shake features a cinnamon roll-flavored custard base mixed with glittering gold frosting and topped with whipped cream and gold confetti.

The flavor is very similar to a cinnamon roll’s icing, it’s milky and vanilla-forward but, sadly, I’m not tasting very much of the cinnamon. I think an easy opportunity to get more cinnamon here would’ve been to dust the shake with real cinnamon rather than gold frosting. Compared to the other three shakes, this one also lacks texture.

It’s not bad by any means… but it feels way less inventive than the other two.

The Bottom Line:

A lack of cinnamon and a textural element hold this shake back from what it could’ve been.