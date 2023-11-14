When Will ‘Trolls Band Together’ Be On Netflix?

The Trolls are back, though this time several new band members have entered the mix.

Trolls Band Together, the third film in the franchise, follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) who learns that her new Troll boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake) was actually a member of the former boyband BroZone. This obviously mimics the real-life past of Timberlake, though he’s definitely trying to keep that behind him for now.

When one of Branch’s old bandmates gets kidnapped, the trolls have to band together to find him. Get it? They are a boy band. It makes sense. Here is the official synopsis:

As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet (Schumer) and Veneer (Rannells) — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

The film hits theaters on November 17th. As part of Universal’s slightly convoluted deal with Netflix, it will stream on Peacock for four months after its initial theatrical run, then will move to Netflix for ten months, and then will return to Peacock for the remaining four.

Trolls Band Together is expected to be in theaters for 45 days, so we could get to see those BroZone boys up on Peacock first, then Netflix by spring 2024 at the earliest. That’s when you’ll be able to hear that new NSYNC song from the comfort of your living room.

(Via Deadline)