The Smoothest Bourbons Under $100 For The Holidays, Ranked

20. Jefferson’s Reserve Very Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Very Small Batch ABV: 45.1% Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: Jefferson’s hits it out of the park with their sourced whiskey. The “very old” element of this small-batched blend means that eight to 12 barrels of four unique bourbons were selected to be married, with the oldest clocking in at 20 years old. That whiskey is then proofed with soft Kentucky limestone water to bring it down to a very approachable 90.2 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Notes of vanilla meet spicy tobacco, leather, oak, and very buttery toffee with a hint of popped corn and apple pie mingle on the nose. Palate: The palate holds to those notes while adding a mellow cherry with an almost cedar-infused cream soda. Finish: The finish is short but full of all those woody, spicy, and apple pie notes again, with plenty of buttery mouthfeel and a cedar box full of rich tobacco leaves. Bottom Line: Let’s start with ultra-smooth. This whiskey is so easy to drink neat that it’ll hook rookies into bourbon for good. The almond, vanilla, and dark fruit with a dessert vibe help this one also nail the holiday vibes. And while it’s light and easily drinkable neat, you can also make damn fine cocktails with this one.

19. Jim Beam Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 54% Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Each of these Jim Beam bottlings is pulled from single barrels that hit just the right spot of taste, texture, and drinkability, according to the master distillers at Beam. That means this juice is pulled from less than one percent of all barrels in Beam’s warehouses, making this a very special bottle at a bafflingly affordable price. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with classic notes of vanilla sheet cake, salted caramel, wintry mulled wine spices, and a sense of cherry pie in a lard crust next to a hint of dried corn husk, old broom bristle, and dark chocolate pipe tobacco.

Palate: The palate layers in floral honey and orange zest next to sticky toffee pudding, old leather, and cherry tobacco layered with the dark chocolate with this lingering sense of coconut cream pie lurking somewhere in the background. Finish: The finish leans into more woody winter spices (especially cinnamon bark and nutmeg) with rich toffee and cherry-chocolate tobacco braided with dry sweetgrass and cedar bark. Bottom Line: This is both very accessible — you should be able to find it easily — and full of holiday goodness (and it’s the best-priced whiskey on the list). The overall tone of the bourbon is holiday dessert-forward with incredible drinkability thanks to a deep smoothness. Pour it neat, on the rocks, or into your favorite holiday cocktail.

18. Bulleit Bourbon 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.6% Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: This is classic (sourced) Bulleit Bourbon that’s aged up to 10 years before it’s blended and bottled. The barrels are hand-selected to really amplify those classic “Bulleit” flavors that make this brand so damn accessible (and beloved) in the first place. Tasting Notes: Nose: A lot is going on with butter and spicy stewed apples, maple syrup, Christmas cakes full of nuts and dried fruit, and a hint of savory herbs all pinging through your nose.

Palate: The palate brings about smooth and creamy vanilla with plenty of butter toffee, sourdough crust, more X-mas spice, cedar bark, and a hint of dried roses. Finish: The finish is long, warming, and really embraces the toffee and spice with a hint of those roasting herbs sneaking in late. Bottom Line: This is a big meal whiskey with a great balance — and smoothness thanks to low(ish) ABVs — of roasting herbs and winter spice working together. Pour this neat or into cocktails as a dinner and dessert pairing bourbon this holiday season and you’ll be all set.

17. Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $33 The Whiskey: This new release from Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Green River distillery is a wheated classic. The whiskey in the bottle is made from a mash bill (recipe) of 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted 6-Row barley. That whiskey then spends four to six years mellowing before batching, proofing, and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This pops on the nose with rich caramel next to soft roasted peach and apricot, cinnamon bark and nutmeg with a creamy vibe, and a hint of Cream of Wheat cut with maple syrup.

Palate: Toffee drives the palate toward Nutella and honey over buttermilk biscuits with an apple/pear tobacco aura that leads to a soft orange. Finish: The end is rich and full of stewed fruits — peach, pear, orange, raisins — and a mild sense of oaky spice and a mild graininess. Bottom Line: This one deftly leans into holiday fruits with a nice winter spiciness, making it great for on the rocks pours or wintry cocktails (especially old fashioneds). The smoothness shines through with an almost creamy vibe to the fruitiness that just works.

16. Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.7% Average Price: $43 The Whiskey: Michter’s means the phrase “small batch” here. The tank they use to marry their hand-selected eight-year-old bourbons can only hold 20 barrels, so that’s how many go into each small-batch bottling. The blended juice is then proofed with Kentucky’s famously soft limestone water and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this is very fruity with a mix of bruised peach, red berries (almost like in a cream soda), and apple wood next to a plate of waffles with brown butter and a good pour of maple syrup that leads to a hint of cotton candy.

Palate: The sweetness ebbs on the palate as vanilla frosting leads to grilled peaches with a crack of black pepper next to singed marshmallows. Finish: The end is plummy and full of rich toffee next to a dash of cedar bark and vanilla tobacco. Bottom Line: This is another great fruit and spice-forward bourbon that’s versatile and smooth AF (it’s truly lush thanks to that approachable ABV). You can easily pour this over some rocks as a dessert pairing whiskey. But it’ll shine the brightest as a cocktail base for all those holiday cocktails you’ll want to make over the next weeks.

15. Evan Williams Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 43.3% Average Price: $38 The Whiskey: This is Heaven Hill’s hand-selected single barrel Evan Williams expression. The whiskey is from a single barrel, labeled with its distillation year, proofed just above 86, and bottled as is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a nice nose full of woody cherry and salted caramel with a tart apple edge and a soft leatheriness.

Palate: The palate feels and tastes “classic” with notes of wintry spices (eggnog especially) with a lush creaminess supported by soft vanilla, a hint of orange zest, and plenty of spicy cherry tobacco. Finish: The end is supple with a hint of tart apple tobacco with a light caramel candy finish. Bottom Line: This is essential Kentucky bourbon with a perfect balance of dark fruit and spice centered around the aforementioned “lush creaminess” (which is fancy talk for “smooth”). That makes this an excellent sipper or mixer for whiskey-forward cocktails. This is also another amazingly well-priced product.

14. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky ABV: 56.25% Average Price: $42 The Whisky: This special release from Maker’s Mark is their classic wheated bourbon turned up a few notches. The batch is made from no more than 19 barrels of whiskey. Once batched, that whiskey goes into the barrel at cask strength with no filtering, just pure whiskey-from-the-barrel vibes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Burnt caramel candies and lush vanilla lead the way on the nose with hints of dry straw, sour cherry pie, and spiced apple cider with a touch of eggnog lushness.

Palate: The palate has a sense of spicy caramel with a vanilla base that leads to apricot jam, southern biscuits, and a flake of salt with a soft mocha creaminess. Finish: The end is all about the buzzy tobacco spiciness with a soft vanilla underbelly and a hint of cherry syrup. Bottom Line: You’ll want to cut your mulled wine, (smooth!) nogs, and hot apple ciders with this one. Or whip up some great Manhattans. Dealer’s choice!

13. Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky 1920 Prohibition Style ABV: 57.5% Average Price: $62 The Whisky: Getting back to the years on the bottles, this expression “celebrates” the Volstead Act of 1920, which pretty much banned alcohol in the U.S. What this is really celebrating is that Old Forester was one of only six distilleries that were able to keep making and selling whisky (for medicinal purposes) during Prohibition. And that era’s production is what this blend mimics. Tasting Note: Nose: That classic choco-cherry note that a lot of Old Forester has come through on the top of this nose with maple syrup-soaked cedar next to a faint touch of caramel apple.

Palate: The palate is slightly nutty, bordering on Pecan Sandies, with a continuation of that maple syrup leading towards light pepperiness that’s almost like cumin as the cedar comes back into play. Finish: The mid-palate sweetens pretty dramatically with a Caro Syrup feel to it as the spice hits on a wintery vibe and the taste ends with a finish of (almost smoked) dark chocolate powder on the very backend. Bottom Line: This is a sweet bomb, making it the perfect holiday dessert pairing whiskey. All that sweetness helps this one go down very easily, or smoothly if you will. Or you can pair this with a big pile of Christmas cookies and be very happy about it.

12. Henry McKenna Single Barrel Aged 10 Years Bottled-In-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $79 The Whiskey: This very affordable offering from Heaven Hill is hard to beat at its price. The juice utilizes a touch of rye in the mash bill and is then aged for ten long years in a bonded rickhouse. The best barrels are chosen by hand and the whiskey is bottled with just a touch of water to bring it down to bottled-in-bond proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens slightly tannic with rich orange zest and vanilla cream next to woody winter spice, fresh mint, and wet cedar with a hint of gingerbread and burnt cherry.

Palate: The palate hits on soft vanilla white cake with a salted caramel drizzle and burnt orange zest vibe next to apple/pear tobacco leaves dipped in toffee and almond. Finish: The end has a sour cherry sensation that leads to wintery woody spices, cedar bark, and old cellar beams with a lush vanilla pod and cherry stem finish. Bottom Line: This is a bit of a “wow” pour that’s the epitome of smooth. It also used to be impossible to find about five years ago. Those days are gone and this one is pretty easy to get (especially online) these days. That’s great as this is a superb cocktail base for winter-forward cocktails or easy by-the-fire sipping over a big ol’ rock.

11. Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3 Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 52.5% Average Price: $79 The Whiskey: This year’s Wyoming Whiskey Fall 2023 release is the third edition of the National Park series. This year Grand Teton National Park is the star of the show with a minimum five-year-old batch of bourbon aged in the plains of Wyoming as they descend from the Rockies. Tasting Notes: Nose: Wyoming Bourbon’s signature orange creamsicle opens the nose with a sense of wet brown sugar, fresh unsalted butter, and little cups of toffee pudding before a hint of dry black tea leaves arrives.

Palate: The orange attaches to floral honey on the palate with a sense of coffee cake, Nutella, and soft vanilla pudding swimming in caramel sauce. Finish: Pecan waffles with pancake syrup sweeten the finish before black tea sneaks back in with a mild sense of leathery tobacco and the stick from an orange creamsicle. Bottom Line: This is another great dessert-forward option for pairing with spice cakes, sugar cookies, or anything orange — which makes this a great candidate for bold old fashioneds. The smoothness really shines through thanks to that orange creamsicle vibe that runs throughout.

10. Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 51% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: This whiskey — a revival of a centuries-old dead brand — is from the new company founded by partners Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky, based around the Rare Character Whiskey shingle. The whiskey in the bottle is rendered from six barrels of six-year-old whiskey that’s expertly batched and bottled with just a touch of local Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh orange blossom and nasturtiums mingle on the nose with honeycomb next to stewed plums with hints of clove and allspice.

Palate: The palate is luxurious with a sense of salted caramel, cherry Dr. Pepper, and sticky toffee pudding with plenty of winter spice, dark orange zest, brandy butter, and black-tea-soaked dates. Finish: The end has a sense of plum pudding with burnt sugars and orange tobacco kissed with star anise and clove, rolled up with wild sage and cedar bark, and wrapped in old leather pouches. Bottom Line: Caramel, orange, chocolate, toffee, brandy butter? That’s holiday flavors through and through and pure, lush smoothness. Pour this one into a glass over a big ice cube and let it wash over you. Hopefully, there’ll be a fire crackling nearby.

9. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 47% Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: This was first introduced in 1997. The whiskey is hand-selected from barrels on the upper floors of Jack’s vast rickhouses. The whisky is bottled at a slightly higher proof to allow the nuance of the single-barrel whiskey to shine. Tasting Notes: Nose: The banana notes are drawn way back here and replaced by a clear sense of toasted oak, dark cherry, apple tobacco, and a hint of molasses.

Palate: That oak is the underpinning for notes of caramel corn, mild winter spice barks, and plenty of oily vanilla beans that are all countered by a soft cherry soda with a whisper of clove. Finish: The sweet banana fruit is there on the end and marries well to a peppery spice, cherry gum, and mulled wine that amps up as the end draws near with plenty of that toasted wood lingering the longest. Bottom Line: This is a classic and deeply fruity whiskey that counters with great spice, creaminess, and lush vibes. This is one of the best options for an after-dinner pour when the dishes are done and you’re ready to just relax with a good whiskey in your hand that reminds you of everything that just happened.

8. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 55% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This is a high water mark of what standard Wild Turkey can achieve. The Russells select the “honey barrels” (those special barrels that are as much magic as craft) from their rickhouses for single barrel bottling. The resulting whiskey is non-chill filtered but is cut down slightly to proof with that soft Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla cream spiked with orange oils and sprinkled with toasted coconut mingle with spicy oak and buttery cake on the nose with an underpinning of winter spices by way of a sour mulled wine.

Palate: The palate opens with easy notes of marzipan, subtle dried roses, vanilla pods, more winter spices, and singed cherry bark. Finish: The end arrives with a sense of Almond Joy next to cherry tobacco dipped in chili-infused dark chocolate with a flake of salt and a pinch of cedar dust and old leather saddles. Bottom Line: This is a great dessert, candy, or cookie binge-pairing whiskey. Hell, dip a sugar cookie in this whiskey and you’ll be transported to a winter wonderland. That also means that this is a great cocktail base for Manhattans, smooth nogs, or even boulevardiers.

7. Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 12 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $74 The Whiskey: This is the classic Beam whiskey. The whiskey is left alone in the Beam warehouses in Clermont, Kentucky, for 12 long years. The barrels are chosen according to a specific taste and mingled to create this aged expression with a drop or two of that soft Kentucky limestone water. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with clear notes of dark rum-soaked cherry, bitter yet creamy dark chocolate, winter spices, a twinge of a sourdough sugar doughnut, and a hint of menthol layered with smudging sage and orchard barks.

Palate: The palate leans into a red berry crumble — brown sugar, butter, and spice — with a hint of dried chili flake, salted caramels covered in dark chocolate, and a spicy/sweet note that leads toward a wet cattail stem and soft brandied cherries dipped in silky dark chocolate sauce. Finish: The end holds onto that sweetness and layers in a final note of pecan shells and maple candy before leaning into a creamy vanilla cream spiked with tobacco and stewed prunes, dates, and figs. Bottom Line: Okay, we’re in great sipper territory now. This is quintessential Kentucky bourbon with a deep dark fruitness accented by smooth winter spice that presents as the best fruitcake or sticky toffee pudding you’ve ever had in whiskey form. Break the board games and pour this into a glass, it’ll be divine.

6. Four Roses Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: This Single Barrel from Four Roses is a slightly proofed version of their famed OBSV recipe (read about what that means here). That’s a bourbon recipe with delicate fruit yeast and a high-rye mash bill. A single barrel of that was picked from the north side of Warehouse P (a beloved position for Four Roses’ single barrel fans — yes, barrel position and warehouses make a big difference). Tasting Notes: Nose: Woody maple syrup and cinnamon sticks lead to a hint of pear candy with a vanilla underbelly on the nose.

Palate: The palate lets the pear shine as the spices lean into woody barks and tart berries next to leathery dates and plums with a butteriness tying everything together. Finish: A spicy tobacco chewiness leads the mid-palate toward a soft fruitiness and a hint of plum pudding at the end with a slight nuttiness and green herbal vibe. Bottom Line: This is a concise and deep pour of whiskey. Pair this with a pecan pie or a sticky toffee pudding (super lush and smooth versions), or make a pecan pie old fashioned or a sticky toffee pudding-inspired Manhattan. Or just pour it neat and enjoy it with desserts throughout the season.

5. Noah’s Mill Small Batch Genuine Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57.15% Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: This is the bigger and bolder sibling of Willett’s Rowan’s Creek Bourbon. It’s the same whiskey — a no-age-statement bourbon that’s made from four to 15-year-old barrels — that’s barely proofed down with local Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Maple syrup-covered walnuts greet you with a sense of dark dried cherries and a hint of rose water next to old leather books and holiday spices.

Palate: The taste holds onto those notes while adding in a stewed plum depth with a whisper of caramel apple and orange oils. Finish: The vanilla and sweet oak kick in late with a rich depth and well-rounded lightness to the sip fade towards lush cherry tobacco, soft leather, and winter spice matrix tied to prunes and dates. Bottom Line: This is a lush and very approachable whiskey that shines when poured neat. It’s also so refined that’ll it work with every stage of a big holiday or meal or just as an easy sipper while you wrap presents and want to get into the holiday mood.

4. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $78 The Whiskey: Bourbon legend Jimmy Russell hand selects eight to nine-year-old barrels from his Wild Turkey warehouses for their individual taste and quality. Those barrels are then cut down ever-so-slightly to 101 proof and bottled with their barrel number and warehouse location. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is as bold as it is classic with a spice matrix brimming with cinnamon, clove, star anise, cardamom, and nutmeg next to dry cedar kindling, black-tea-soaked dates, rum-raisin, and tart dried cranberry tobacco.

Palate: The vanilla creates a lush underbelly as old boot leather mingles with marzipan, orange blossoms, and creamy dark chocolate flaked with salt. Finish: The end is softly warm with a sense of that marzipan covered in lightly spiced dark chocolate next to old tobacco braided with old wicker and dry cedar bark. Bottom Line: This is the most holiday-forward Wild Turkey that’s widely available. This is delectable and delicate (another fancy way of saying “smooth AF”) with a deep sense of holiday cakes, cookies, and desserts. It’s deep and luscious and will perfectly accent any part of your holidays whether poured neat or on the rocks.

3. Legent Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Partially Finished in Wine & Sherry Casks ABV: 47% Average Price: $37 The Whiskey: This bottle from Beam Suntory marries Kentucky bourbon, California wine, and Japanese whisky blending in one bottle. Legent is classic Kentucky bourbon made by bourbon legend Fred Noe at Beam that’s finished in both French oak that held red wine and Spanish sherry casks. The whiskey is then blended by whisky-blending legend Shinji Fukuyo at Suntory. Tasting Notes: Nose: Plummy puddings with hints of nuts mingle with vinous berries, oaky spice, and a good dose of vanilla and toffee on the nose. Palate: The palate expands on the spice with more barky cinnamon and dusting of nutmeg while the oak becomes sweeter and the fruit becomes dried and sweet. Finish: The finish is jammy yet light with plenty of fruit, spice, and oak lingering on the senses. Bottom Line: This is all about those lush dark fruits that you find in creamy chocolates and spiced winter cakes this time of year. And while this is a very nice and easygoing neat pour for sipping all holiday long, this is a killer cocktail base (especially for wintry Manhattans).

2. Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 10 Years ABV: 45% Average Price: $47 The Whiskey: This might be one of the most beloved (and still accessible) bottles from Buffalo Trace. This whiskey is made from their very low rye mash bill. The hot juice is then matured for at least ten years in various parts of the warehouse. The final mix comes down to barrels that hit just the right notes to make them “Eagle Rare.” Finally, this one is proofed down to a fairly low 90 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old leather boots, burnt orange rinds, oily sage, old oak staves, and buttery toffee draw you in on the nose before a sense of old fallow fruit orchards with falling leaves hints at old brick barrelhouses in the distance with a whisper of dried apple.

Palate: Marzipan covered in dark chocolate opens the palate as floral honey and ripe cherry lead to a winter cake vibe full of raisins, dark spices, and toffee sauce before deep and earthy barrel warehouse vibes arrive with a sense of the cobwebs, mold, and ancient wood takes over. Finish: The end has a balance of all things winter treats as the marzipan returns and the winter spice amp up alongside a hint of spicy cherry tobacco and old cedar wrapped with smudging sage, old fall leaves, and bourbon-soaked oak stave from decades ago. Bottom Line: This is the essential smooth Kentucky pour this time of year. Pour this over one big rock and let it carry you away like your favorite Christmas tune.

1. Pursuit United Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Toasted American and French Oak ABV: 54% Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: The latest release from the Bourbon Pursuit team is a blend of four to six-year-old bourbons. The three bourbons involved are a Finger Lakes whiskey (70/20/10 corn/rye/malted barley), an MGP bourbon (60/36/4 corn/rye/malted barley), and an undisclosed Tennessee whiskey (80/10/10 corn/rye/malted barley). Those whiskeys were finished in both American and French toasted oak barrels before batching and bottling with a touch of Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark chocolate nut clusters (pecan and walnut heavy) mixed with burnt orange, a hint of mulled wine, and rum-raising with an echo of fresh cedar on the nose.