Feel about it however you want, but the truth is that social media is now a part of our vacations. Your smartphone deftly rides a tight-rope of being a useful tool and an absolute vibe-killer, but it doesn’t have to be. You can remedy the situation by simply turning your phone off and not looking at it while you take in the sights and sounds of a place you’ve never been. Y’know, actually traveling. Until you get bored and want to tweet a funny joke, or you need to wait somewhere, or you want to snap a picture of a particular moment, or…

The point is, once you’ve experienced the convenience of a smartphone, reliance on your devices can be a hard habit to kick. To remedy this situation, hotel chain Ibis is now offering a special service where a “social media sitter” will post the perfect photo, update your stories, and even optionally reply to comments on your feed for you. They’re calling the service “Relax We Post.”

The program is free to all guests and is currently on a trail run at Ibis hotels in Geneva and Zurich, Switzerland. Why should you trust Ibis with having the skills to temporarily take over the reins of your social media empire? Because they’ve employed verified Instagram Influencers to do it for them. You’ll have to hand over your password and social media handle, and each post will be finished with the hashtag #postedbysocialmediasitter, which we guess is a fair trade-off.

Ibis created a pretty funny commercial that shows the kind of situation that is saved by a Social Media Sitter — the ever annoying task of trying to stage the perfect photo.

Seeing as how the program is free, there isn’t a lot to complain about. Anything to get travelers off their phones and in the moment (while still being able to humblebrag) seems like a win. Check out all the influencers/sitters at the Relax We Post site.