This Hotel Chain Is Offering Guests A Free Social Media Sitter

12.04.18 1 hour ago

https://youtu.be/n8EdcBEeM9E

Feel about it however you want, but the truth is that social media is now a part of our vacations. Your smartphone deftly rides a tight-rope of being a useful tool and an absolute vibe-killer, but it doesn’t have to be. You can remedy the situation by simply turning your phone off and not looking at it while you take in the sights and sounds of a place you’ve never been. Y’know, actually traveling. Until you get bored and want to tweet a funny joke, or you need to wait somewhere, or you want to snap a picture of a particular moment, or…

The point is, once you’ve experienced the convenience of a smartphone, reliance on your devices can be a hard habit to kick. To remedy this situation, hotel chain Ibis is now offering a special service where a “social media sitter” will post the perfect photo, update your stories, and even optionally reply to comments on your feed for you. They’re calling the service “Relax We Post.”

The program is free to all guests and is currently on a trail run at Ibis hotels in Geneva and Zurich, Switzerland. Why should you trust Ibis with having the skills to temporarily take over the reins of your social media empire? Because they’ve employed verified Instagram Influencers to do it for them. You’ll have to hand over your password and social media handle, and each post will be finished with the hashtag #postedbysocialmediasitter, which we guess is a fair trade-off.

Ibis created a pretty funny commercial that shows the kind of situation that is saved by a Social Media Sitter — the ever annoying task of trying to stage the perfect photo.

Seeing as how the program is free, there isn’t a lot to complain about. Anything to get travelers off their phones and in the moment (while still being able to humblebrag) seems like a win. Check out all the influencers/sitters at the Relax We Post site.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hotels#Travel
TAGSHOTELSsmartphonesSWITZERLANDTRAVEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP