A Sunflower Farm Was So Overrun By Instagrammers It Had To Ban Them

Instagram/Dar5ea

The most basic rule of proper tourism is to leave only footprints and take only pictures. But that rule was dreamed up well before anybody with a phone could snap a photo of an epic landscape, post it to Instagram, and have it result in thousands of photo-hunting tourists descending on the destination. Which leads us to the strange tale of Bogle Seeds, about an hour outside Toronto, and what the company owners thought would be a small way to boost income.

Bogle Seeds grows sunflowers and other plants and harvests them for their seeds, to make bird seed mixes. As that’s a niche part of the agricultural market, the farm’s owners decided to charge admission to their farm as a way to make extra money. Starting on July 20, you could wander in the fields and take selfies and photos for $7.50 a pop. It was a pretty good idea, as the fields make for a stunning vista.