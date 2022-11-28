Like other dark alcohols, rum starts as a clear spirit before it enters the barrel and begins aging. While there are various types of rum, dark rum is aged for an extended period in charred barrels. Just like with whiskey, the longer the maturation, the more pronounced, nuanced, and rich the flavors will be. Known for its sweet notes, dark rum can carry myriad flavors including molasses, vanilla, oak, coconut, and various baking spices. A great dark rum is invaluable when it comes to holiday mixing. The time is right to stock up on all of the essential styles, but a great dark rum can be enjoyed neat (instead of your usual bourbon or single malt Scotch), on the rocks, or mixed into a dark ‘n’ stormy, Planter’s Punch, or even a hot, buttered rum. To find the best bottles of dark rum for the holidays we asked a handful of well-known distillers and spirits experts to pick bottles for this party-filled season. Keep scrolling to see them all. Montanya Oro Rum Caley Shoemaker of Altar Spirits in Santa Fe, Mexico ABV: 40% Average Price: $31.99 The Rum: When it comes to rum, I am forever a fan of anything that Montanya Rum from Crested Butte, Colorado releases. Their rums are interesting and complex, making them an absolute delight to sip straight. A great beginner dark rum is its Montanya Oro Rum.

Aged for one year in American oak barrels, it’s known for its flavors of vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and tropical fruits. Real McCoy 5 Year Jason Barrett, founder and master distiller of Black Button Distilling in Rochester, New York ABV: 40% Average Price: $24.99 The Rum: Real McCoy 5 Year. It’s the real deal and what rum should taste like with no additives. Aged for at least five years, this favorite or distiller, bartenders, and drinkers alike is known for its notes of vanilla, candied orange, caramel, and oak. Mount Gay Master Blender Collection Madeira Cask Expression Meghan Ireland, head blender at WhistlePig in Shoreham, Vermont ABV: 55% Average Price: $236 The Rum: We love supporting our female friends in the industry doing awesome things. There are a few we are geeking on right now. Mount Gay’s Madeira Cask (Maggie Campbell and Trudiann Branker) is a great expression. Being fans of Madeira finishing ourselves, this expression takes the cake with juicy pear, brown sugar, vanilla, and dried fruit.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Matt Chavez, brand ambassador for Beefeater Gin and beverage director at Ci Siamo in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $35.99 The Rum: As a fan of rum, I tend to gravitate towards so many different producers depending on my mood. My most comforting and tried and true bottle may be Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva. I am a big fan of rum old fashioneds and Diplomatico carries all those notes inherently. Brown sugar, cola spice, toasted nuts. A perfect sipping rum over a large cube of ice. Lyon Dark Rum Max Hames, distillery operations manager at Sagamore Spirit in Baltimore ABV: 45% Average Price: $48 The Rum: Some phenomenal dark rums are being made right here in Maryland. Lyon Dark Rum from Windon Distilling in St. Michaels, Maryland embraces the Maryland eastern shore maritime rum tradition with a classic palate of caramel and molasses. Rum has a long history of production in Maryland, and that is carried out today across the state. This consideration of the rum roots of distilling in Maryland is in part what inspired our Rum Finished Rye Whiskey.