Our summer dream involves endless days of sunshine, great music pumping, and frolicking with other amazing people in a swimming pool — cocktail in hand. And, as dreams go, it’s a solid one built on a genuinely enjoyable activity and backed up with a million pop culture references. If you didn’t just think of one, we are shocked. In the memory of our collective summers, everything epic happens at a pool. But what if we told you there’s a way to take the classic, summer pool experience and make it better?

Enter Splash House, one part music festival, one part pool party. This festival is a multi-venue extravaganza hosted poolside across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs with shuttles transporting ticket holders between stages. And, when the sun goes down, the party moves to the Palm Springs Air Museum for a pair of open-air parties back-dropped by vintage aircraft and a glowing airport tarmac. There is no denying how dope that is.

Last weekend, for Splash House 2018, festival-goers donned sunscreen and flashy swimwear to play at the Renaissance, Riviera, and Saguaro Hotels in Palm Springs, CA. The sold-out festival featured a big name line-up including Duke Dumont, Zhu’s newly launched Blacklizt, What So Not, Chris Lake, Dusky (DJ Set), Justin Martin, The Magician, and more.

As you can see from the photos below, Splash House takes all the coolness of the festival vibe and gives it a polish of sheer giddiness. It’s all bright colors, pool floaties, and smiling faces. Attendees are genuinely suffused with joy, and we appreciate the appeal of that as much as the appeal of cool water on a hot day.

