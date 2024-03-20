If you’re a Star Wars fan, forget the Dagobah System. You will go to Disneyland for Season of the Force.

Beginning April 5th, Disneyland is getting a special Star Wars makeover. The main event of Season of the Force is “Fire of the Rising Moons,” which is described as “a nighttime experience that debuts a different view of the stunning Disneyland park fireworks display,” including a musical accompaniment from composer John Williams’ iconic Star Wars scores. Maybe grab a Ronto Wrap in Galaxy’s Edge, the home of Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run, while you’re at it?

Season of the Force also features new additions to long-time favorite attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, including transmissions from Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka), Cassian Andor (Andor, which rules), and Din Djarin and Grogu (The Mandalorian) and a new destination in Peridea, as seen in Ahsoka. Space Mountain is also getting a limited-time Hyperspace Mountain overlay.

Is it too much to ask for the return of lovably bizarre Hyperspace Hoopla? I need to see a Stormtrooper twerk to Ice Spice. Disney is also teasing new merch and food options, which you can see here.

Season of the Force runs at Disneyland from April 5 through June 2. Try to time your trip with the re-release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace on May 4 to have the full Star Wars Day experience.