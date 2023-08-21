Welcome to pumpkin spice season!

Whoa, whoa, wait, calm down, don’t throw your keyboard at the wall we’re only kidding. Chill out, it’s still summer, we promise. We even dropped a review of all of Starbucks summer drinks just last week, you don’t have to kiss the year’s best season goodbye yet. But also… I mean, let’s be real — pumpkin spice season has been coming earlier and earlier every year so don’t be surprised if Starbucks starts rolling out its famous pumpkin spice latte by the end of this month.

If you’re not #TeamSummer and are counting down the days until pumpkin spice season, you’ll be pleased to know that Starbucks has at least begun rolling out its Fall Blend and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee at retail stores nationwide and online. Pair the roast coffee (or K-Cups if that’s your vibe) with Starbucks’ new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer (and non-dairy oat and almond milk-based creamer) and you’ve got yourself a makeshift latte that you can prepare every morning without having to wait through the Starbucks drive-thru line.

But is it as good as the real thing? We set out to find by reviewing both ground coffees and the creamer to see if it’s worth the pick-up during your next market run.

Let me cut to the chase here a little, though — neither Starbucks’ Fall Blend or Pumpkin Spice Coffee, no matter how much pumpkin spice flavored creamer you use, will be a 1:1 recreation of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The build is just radically different. A real Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with espresso, steamed milk, and Starbucks’ own pumpkin spice sauce, which is a mix of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and a whole sh*t ton of sugar. On the off chance you have an espresso maker, Starbucks ground coffee is pre-ground, and not to the specifications your espresso machine needs. Meaning both bags are designed for standard drip coffee makers.

So even if you wanted to, you can’t recreate the real PSL. Those are the breaks.

Having said that — you can get pretty close. But first, let’s talk about what these two bags of coffee taste like on their own.