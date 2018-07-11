Straws are terrible. Every year they contribute a massive amount of waste into our trash system and pose a danger to marine life — contributing to the Great Pacific garbage patch or ending up strewn across beaches. It’s wild, of course, that we’re just now realizing this, but you have to credit society for how quickly everyone has become straw-woke. After a massive outcry over the past two years, cities are starting to ban single-use plastic straws and corporations have seen the writing on the wall.
On Monday, Starbucks announced that they too would be going straw-less, as soon as 2020. In the coming months Starbucks will be introducing their new drink lids, which feature a raised top with a lip, akin to a sippy cup. Starbucks first introduced their straw-less lids at their Seattle Roastery back in 2016, and by fall this year the lids will be in every store in Seattle and Vancouver, with more regions to come.
Those worried they’ll have to consume their beloved Frappuccinos with a spoon will be pleased to know that Starbucks is switching over to paper and compostable straws for drinks where a straw is essential.
Lol.
Lol, like you can even afford Starbucks.
I’ve always considered the standard top to a coffee cup (even from gas stations and whatever) to be a sippy cup lid. I don’t understand how this is any different.
but whatever helps get rid of straws is a good idea to me.
Oh boy, I can see the Fox News reports/editorials now. Yet another way for the Boomer generation to find a way to say millenials are a bunch of babies, lol.
Isn’t this just the same top they’ve been using on their hot drinks forever, but fitted to the cold drink cup? And aren’t both the cup and new tops still made out of plastic!? Good start, more to do.
Agreed
Well yes and no. Granted, making a lid clear and calling it “new” IS a bit ridiculous, but the straws are not recyclable whereas the lids and cups are. Companies definitely need to DO MORE when it comes to shifting towards being more eco-conscious, but I rather they do something than nothing