Is anyone in hip-hop having as much fun as That Mexican OT in 2024? His new mixtape, Texas Technician, just dropped and, while it highlights a darker sound than Lonestar Luchador, it gave the budding star the chance to feature Texas legends like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Z-Ro, among others.

Intact is the AR-15 flow that OT has made his own with a signature roll of certain words and syllables, paired with precise bars and surprising punchlines. As ever, there’s no shortage of humor in OT’s rhymes. But there is also a side of “man on a mission” energy. And OT carries that into the studio where homemade sausage egg biscuit sandwiches are the only fuel necessary to get in a focused mindstate.

We caught up with OT as his wave is just starting to compound. He called out his loyalties on the road to Pizza Hut and hibachi, shared the magic of a sugar-coated grilled cheese, and cursed us out a few times for making him crave just about every type of food we spoke on. We also got an OT tour of all the signature Texas food spots and highlights in Bay City and Matagorda Bay — from local BBQ baked potatoes to what to order at the Chinese buffet to the best Tex Mex joint, and the local version of Chuck E Cheese.

***

So my first question for you is what is on your rider? What food and snacks?

Core water — Core water and some fruit. A big ass platter of fruit.

So just fruit and water?

Yeah.

So on a regular day, are you more into savory or sweet snacks? What’s your style?

I like eating food food. I don’t think I’m really into snacks no more. The most snackish I get is probably a peanut butter and jelly with some milk.

So you’re eating meals. You’re not eating in between the meals, right?

Yeah, nah. I’ve been wanting big boy plates lately.

When you’re in the studio are you eating at all or you’re just going… just drinking and smoking, no food?

Nah, I like… Whenever I go to the studio before I go to the studio… I work during the day. So I wake up, I’ll eat a sausage, egg, and cheese and start some biscuits, down that with some water. And then I just go to the studio.

I don’t smoke or drink in the studio. I don’t drink liquor at all. I don’t drink beer at all either. I just be smoking.

Whenever I smoke in the studio, I smoke after I’m done. Once everything’s done and I’m done recording, all (my engineer) got to do is is mix and master, that’s when I start smoking.

Okay, that sausage, egg, and cheese is what gives you, kind of, what you need to get right in the studio?

Yeah. Yep. Yeah. That’s it.

And then do you have a particular spot that’s your go-to for the sausage, egg, and cheese? Or is it just whatever’s around?

Nah, my lady getting them homemade, you know what I’m saying? I be getting them done like that.

Oh, so you got it at the crib?

Yeah. Yeah, yeah.

And then when you’re on the road, you’re touring and all that kind of stuff, when you get to the hotel, you might check in, are you eating something out of the snacks or the mini bar or are you leaving that stuff alone and just going right to dinner or lunch or whatever?

I like to go out. But DRODi be getting that hibachi — so we be eating hibachi a lot. But I like ordering pizza. I be ordering the cheese pizza and wings all the time. That’s probably what we be… OD on.

Do you have a go-to, or it depends what town you’re in?

Nah, I just order… I got Pizza Hut. I order from Pizza Hut everywhere I go.

So you’re a pan pizza guy or what’s your go-to at Pizza Hut?

Nah, I like it thick. I like the cheese, eating that stuffed bread, and all that. Or just pan. Both.

And what’s the hibachi joint that you like? Is there anything specific?

Nah, wherever we can find hibachi.

What’s your order at the hibachi?

I get the kobe with the chicken and some rice.

So since you’ve been touring and moving around the country, have you found that you like anywhere’s food particularly or is it just whatever? You know, you get your pizza and your hibachi, you’re good?

Yeah, pretty much the pizza, hibachi, and I’m good — but I eat good when I’m in Texas. Everything tastes good in Texas.

You’re from Bay City, right?

Yeah, Bay City, Texas.

What’s your favorite place to eat at home?

A&A’s Barbecue.

Okay. And then you ever eat at the Grand Buffet?

China Chef’s it, man.

Do you have a particular thing you like to eat there?

I used to get the… I would go to the…. because the China Buffet, they had a… what you call it? Fuck. Oh, it was a buffet, you know what I’m saying? So you just go and get whatever. But that’s what it is, a buffet.

Yeah. I just didn’t know if there’s anything you’d like to have on your plate when you go somewhere like that, you know?

That sweet and sour chicken, that sweet and sour sauce, some dumplings. Definitely got to do the orange chicken. That orange chicken come with slices of oranges in it too, so it taste fire.

So when you’re taking that, are you going out to Matagorda Bay with a to-go box? Or if you’re going down to the bay, what are you eating?

Man, I’m going to A&A’s.

And if I’m going down there, what do I have to order?

You got to order the brisket, extra-loaded baked potato.

What comes on the extra loaded baked potato?

Fucking chives, sour cream, cheese, brisket, barbecue sauce, butter. And that shit just fire.

Yeah, that sounds like that’ll get you through the day.

Some people, they be bitches, they don’t want to eat the fucking skin. I’m an animal. I mean, shit.

No, the skin has the most nutrients in it.

It’s just a little dirt. That’s all it is. God made us out of dirt. Shit.

So I’ve seen you on some other shows where you go hard on the Texas tacos over the California tacos, but I didn’t really see anybody ask you why. What’s so special about Texas tacos that make them so good?

It’s just the way we season it, bro. We just season it better, you know what I’m saying? And you know what? It’s not even necessarily better, I guess it’s just maybe just where I grew up. It’s just all I know, maybe.

Right. But what’s the seasoning, what’s the special sauce in Texas?

Oh man, I don’t know. Every chef got their own way, but it’s that southern twang to it, it’s that Tex-Mex taste.

And so I saw you love Tex-Mex. That’s really one of your go-tos. So if I’m down in Texas trying to get some Tex-Mex, where should I be going and what should I be getting?

What’s a good one to go to? Probably any La Casona. La Casona would be good Tex-Mex.

La Casona.

Yeah.

Is that in Bay City?

Yeah, there’s one in Bay City for sure.

They got the best chimis?

Yeah, the fried chimichangas? Yes, definitely.

And I saw also you like the deep-fried fajitas. That’s what they have there as well?

Deep-fried fajita? No, that’s a deep-fried burrito.

That’s what the chimichanga is.

No, but I saw in an interview you said your top three dishes are the deep-fried fajitas, the chimichangas, and the atole.

Oh yeah, the atole, the deep-fried… Yeah, you talking about… They’re grilled. I don’t know if they’re deep-fried. Are they deep-fried when they come? Nah, they grilled when they come out that plate and they sizzling that you can hear that motherfucker.

That’s the same place, La Casona?

Yeah, you can get all that there.

Okay. So atole, if somebody wants to get that, same spot or they got to get that homemade?

Yeah, I don’t know. My grandma used to make me that.

What do you like about that and the tres leche? You said that was your favorite.

Tres leches is good. I just like the tres leche because it’s milky. It just falls apart, tastes good, the strawberries and pineapple with it too.

Ooh.

And then the fucking atole is good because it’s like oatmeal almost, but a Mexican oatmeal. It’s got white rice, milk, cinnamon, a little bit of sugar, butter and just roll it all together.

And how would you describe the sopapillas to somebody who never had it or doesn’t know what that is? Because I know that’s something special.

It’s like a sweet nacho almost.

So it’s like a funnel cake almost?

A little bit different. It looks like a hot pocket kind of, but a sweet hot pocket.

So something that they have up near me, they got tres leche, but they have… you can get a strawberry tres leche, you can get a chocolate tres leche. You ever seen different flavors like that?

Hell no. I’ve only seen the regular tres leche and it’s got… we put strawberries and pineapple on top of it. Man, I want tres leches right now.

You said you don’t really eat snacks, so you’re not into that candy or cookies or chips or any of that stuff?

Man, you know what? I’m lying bro. I am into it. I’m definitely going with the double-stuffed Oreos and I’m soaking those motherfuckers in milk.

Okay. See, I was going to ask you-

Man, I want some now. Powdered donuts too. I love powdered donuts.

See in 2024, people do a lot of weird stuff with snacks. Somebody I talk to eats Doritos and Oreos together. I talked to —

That’s wicked.

What’d you say?

I said, no, that’s wicked.

And somebody else I talked to —

Doritos… Are you shitting me? [talks to other person is his car]. That sounds good to you? You’re fucking weird.

Somebody else I talked to likes to eat Kool-Aid-flavored pickles. So I’m curious, is there anything kind of weird that you like that other people might find gross or you’re not into anything that weird?

I had a homegirl, she made me a grilled cheese one time and she put sugar on it. But that sounds good, right? But you got to grill the sugar up. She would grill the sandwich and make it, and then when she was done with it, just throw some sugar on them.

It was good?

Hell yeah.

Is there anything that people eat these days that you’re, like, “Why do people eat that? That sounds nasty.”

I ain’t going to lie, food is food. Oh, spiders. I’ve seen people be eating spiders with just like vinegar and salt. I’m like, “Yeah.” I’m like… Bro… Yes, they’ll cook them. But those are other countries, not over here.

What culture is that? It just sounds like something local.

I don’t know. I wouldn’t even want to lie, but I’ve seen it.

I heard you love potatoes. Who has the best waffle french fries? I saw somewhere that you love waffle french fries.

Waffle Bus.

The Waffle Bus?

Man, now we going to have to go eat, this motherfucker talking too much, bro.

Yo, literally everybody that I talk to says that. And I have two more questions though. If you could own-

You got me hungry, though. You talking about all this food. That shit sound good. I’m next to Waffle Bus right now too. Shit.

If you could be like, a brand ambassador or a spokesman for any food or snack brand, they were going to pay you a bag or whatever, who would you want it to be if it was up to you?

It would definitely be Waffle Bus.

Waffle Bus?

Yes.

And then if you were to also own your own franchise of something that exists already, what would you pick if you could invest or operate something?

My fault. What’d you say?

If you could have your own franchise, like your own Pizza Hut or your own Waffle Bus or whatever the case may be, what would you pick to have as… You know how Rick Ross has Wing Stop, stuff like that? What would you pick for yourself?

Mr. Gatti’s.

Mr. Gatti’s?

Yeah.

Can you tell us a little bit about what that is?

It’s like a Chuck E. Cheese, but better. We had it in Bay City.

So it’s like they have food, but they also have games and ski ball and all that?

Oh, yeah. No shit, man, I remember we had bumper cars, we had all of it. We had this thing where it had lights all around the circle and the light was like a jump rope and you had to jump over the light. And then if you can’t jump over it, you were out – a bunch of crazy shit, a bunch of cool shit. You would get a ticket out of your coins and you would, you know what I’m saying, take them over there.

And food-wise, they had pizza and stuff like Chuck E. Cheese?

Man, they had fucking everything. They had banana pudding, chocolate pudding, they had jello. It was like a big buffet, everything, you know what I’m saying, spaghetti. It was almost like a Golden Corral, but it was known for the pizza.

Anything you want to share with us about stuff that you have coming up?

Yeah, no, it’s good, baby. Shit, I appreciate all the love and support. I thank you for your time. Blessings to you. I’m excited to see you again.

Likewise, man. I appreciate you. Enjoy your energy and your music. So thank you for taking the time and keep doing what you’re doing, man. You’re killing it

For sure. It’s love, baby. Thank you, man.