As temperatures plunge and the days grow ever darker, we tend to reach for whiskeys that are going to warm us up with every sip. And, in our opinion, it’s tough to beat the warming mix of sweetness and spice that you’ll find in a great bottle of rye. The best part? Contemporary rye whiskeys are so much more than just cracked black pepper bombs. While that spicy rye flavor is still a major note on the palate, modern rye whiskeys have so much more to offer drinkers. They are at turns herbal, floral, sweet, or grassy, depending on the rye percentage, barrels used, and time spent aging. While rye whiskey is great on the rocks or mixed into a classic cocktail, the winter season (especially the holidays) is a time for sharing. A nice glass of rye whiskey, maybe neat, and great conversations with good friends are what the winter season is all about. To find these easy-drinking, complex, balanced rye whiskeys, we went to the professionals who bide their time behind the bar. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders and whiskey experts to tell us their favorite rye whiskeys to drink neat. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks. Castle & Key Restoration Rye Jack Beguedou, bartender at Proof 192 in Omaha, Nebraska ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Castle & Key Restoration Rye, this rye has a higher content than many other rye whiskeys on the market. At a robust 63% rye (20% malted barley and only 17% corn), this single-batch whiskey from the recently opened Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky is known for its complex flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Toasted marshmallows, chocolate, toffee, wintry spices, and cinnamon toast crush. Angel’s Envy Rye Vernice Reyes, bartender at Pívat Cigar Lounge in Rancho Mirage, California ABV: 50% Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Rye whiskey is perfect to drink straight as it is finished in rum barrels. It is full of great flavors and the aroma is fantastic. Tasting Notes: The flavors that make it amazing are the pepperiness, brown sugar with cinnamon and vanilla as well as other tropical fruity flavors.

Redemption Rye Theo Rutherford, drinks educator at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits in Stamford, Connecticut ABV: 46% Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: I suggest drinking Redemption Rye straight. When I drink rye, I want to know that I am drinking rye. It is also one that can work neat or on the rocks and drinking it, either way, will give you a fantastic whiskey experience. Tasting Notes: The 95% rye in the mash bill makes Redemption Rye bold and spicy, with lovely citrus notes on the finish. Michter’s US-1 Kentucky Straight Rye Brandon Hensley, bartender at Montecristo Cigar Bar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas ABV: 42.4% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: I think people really miss the mark on rye whiskey. I like rye whiskey that is not overly aged and maintains its spicy character. I always use the rye/white bread analogy to help describe my taste. My hands-down favorite is Michter’s US-1 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye, especially with a cigar. Tasting Notes: With rich notes of black pepper and allspice, paired with its bold alcohol content, it should be a top-five rye in anyone’s cabinet.

WhistlePig 12 David Marinelli, research & development, beverage operations at The Cheesecake Factory ABV: 43% Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: WhistlePig 12-Year-Old Rye. Although it comes in at around the $100 price point, it’s worth every penny. After being aged 12 years in New American Oak, it’s finished in Madeira and Port casks simply to add more complexity and nuance of flavors. At 86 proof, it’s not so hot that it can’t be sipped right out of the bottle (delicious by the way), but two or three drops still make a big difference. Tasting Notes: A rich and creamy mouthfeel with excellent wood and spice notes throughout, dried apricot, dates and a sweet maple finish make this quite the roller coaster of flavors. Russell’s Reserve 6-Year Rye Gui Jaroschy, partner at Unfiltered Hospitality in Miami ABV: 45% Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 6-Year Rye is a fantastic daily sipper. It’s an affordable whiskey that drinks like a special occasion. At 90 proof, it sips just right without having to brace for impact. Tasting Notes: When sipped straight you get all the spice notes you’d look for in a great rye whisky but with more oaky sweetness and vanilla than you might expect. Barrell Seagrass Rye Cosimo Bruno, beverage curator at Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan ABV: 59.2% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: A favorite rye whiskey to drink straight is the Barrell Seagrass. With it being finished in Martinique Rhum, Madeira, and apricot brandy barrels that lend a subtle sweetness that balances with some spice and oak finish. Tasting Notes: This well-balanced rye is perfect straight as it pairs nicely with light snacks sitting at home in your favorite leather chair or at the corner seat at your bar. Willett Family Estate 4-Year-Old Rye Heather Wibbels, managing director of Bourbon Women in Louisville ABV: 54.5% Average Price: $58 The Whiskey: Willett Family Estate Rye is one of my favorites and has been for years. The age statement is slowly increasing from 2 to 3 to 4 years as time passes, but regardless of the age statement, Willett only releases when the spirit is ready. Tasting Notes: The incredible sweetness and mouthfeel from Willett ryes in addition to that lovely spice and herbal notes from it make it one that changes as you sip it in the glass.

WhistlePig Boss Hog VII Lapulapu Cody Kennedy, bartender at Juniper Preserve in Bend, Oregon ABV: 52-53% Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: In my opinion, if you’re going to sip rye, you should spend the money and spring for one of the Boss Hog iterations from Whistle Pig. My favorite is the 8th series Boss Hog, Lapulapu. The last two iterations of Boss Hog have been based on the voyages of Ferdinand Magellan and his circumnavigation of the globe. Lapulapu was the warrior king of the Philippine Islands and killed Magellan. This rye is finished in spiced rum barrels from the same island where Magellan died. Tasting Notes: With those spice rum barrels influencing the whiskey, it throws off these amazing hints of cinnamon and toasted pineapple in addition to the standard rye flavors. It’s unique. After ranting to just say “it’s unique” is a bit lackluster, but it’s really an experience that’s hard to express without tasting it yourself. Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea Double Barrel Rye Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City ABV: 48% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: The best rye whiskey would have to be Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea Rye. You can probably tell I have a bit of a sweet tooth, but this double barreled rye is unique and stands out because of its complex flavor profile. Tasting Notes: It has toffee, hints of tobacco, vanilla, cinnamon, and a sea salt finish. This Rye is truly delicious alone. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye Nicholas Bennett, beverage director at Porchlight in New York City ABV: 52% Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: The bottle I always have on my bar at home is the Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel. It clocks in at 52% ABV, so I am not worried about having a second pour if I feel so inclined. Tasting Notes: It has a wonderful balance of vanilla and citrus, and on the nose and palate, I find absolutely fantastic.