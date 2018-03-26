When you’re an obsessive fan of a great TV show, you don’t just feel like you’re watching television, you feel like you’re having an experience. And when the real world collides with your favorite fictional universe — giving you the chance to step through the screen — it’s a pretty big event. Fans of FX’s trippy drama, Legion, are about to enjoy this immersive feeling the extreme, with a new art installation that will deliver participants to its mind-bending, reality-shifting world.

The groundbreaking installation by Marco Brambilla Studios is opening March 30th in Los Angeles and will use video and other multi-sensory experiences to completely transport the viewer into the mind of its protagonist, David Haller.

In a press release, Brambilla said that his goal was to “create an experience that would take the viewer through multiple levels of Haller’s altered states.” To accomplish that, Brambilla said that he relied upon “a flood of moments, thoughts, and memories” that were displayed on “fragmented mirrored surfaces,” adding that “these kaleidoscopic reflections completely surround us and we have the sense of assuming the characters’ psychological POV.”

The exhibit, Fracture, opens at Goya Studios, Hollywood and will only run from March 30 – April 1. And if the teaser for the event is any indication, it figures to be a wild experience on par with watching Legion.

Season 2 of Legion premieres April 3 at 10pm EST/PT on FX. For more information on how to experience The LEGION Chamber, go to facebook.com/legionfx.