TikTok is out of control (in both good and bad ways). Anyone who has used the app for longer than three minutes knows this. While it’s a great platform to discover new things, at its heart it’s an addicting endless wellspring of weird and random content, where the strangest and most outlandish stuff gets rewarded.

Spectacle is always king on TikTok which would explain everyone’s recent obsession with Pink Sauce, the latest viral condiment that comes with as much controversy as it does hype.

Created by Veronica Shaw, better known as Chef Pii, the “sauce” (it’s really more of a condiment) caught the internet’s attention in early June when Shaw posted a TikTok of herself drizzling the pink product on fried chicken, which instantly prompted thousands of people to offer their best guess on what it is, why it’s pink, what it might taste like, and where they could get their hands on it.

Flash forward just a month later, and Chef Pii is already selling Pink Sauce for $20 a bottle… with mixed results.

The mixed response comes from the fact that this rollout has been kind of a disaster. In addition to misspelled ingredients on the label (vinegar spelled “vinger,” which makes you worry with regards to the general oversight of the product), and weird discrepancies like claiming each bottle contains 444 servings per container (a point Shaw later clarified as an error that seems to have connections to her obsession with angel numbers), several people on the internet have complained that their pink sauce has arrived open, smelling rotten, or a completely different shade of pink than what Shaw has been advertising in her videos.

According to the Pink Sauce website, the sauce is made from sunflower seed oil, chili, garlic, honey, vinegar, garlic, pitaya, pink Himalayan sea salt, lemon juice, milk, citric acid, less than 2% of dried spices, and dragon fruit, which is how it gets its pink color. Though some people online are skeptical of the ingredients list as well.

Glamour points out that Shaw was quick to address issues customers have had with the product, crediting the color change to a reformulation, taking full responsibility for damaged products, and offering refunds or replacements for the approximately 50 packages that were affected.