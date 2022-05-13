“It’s super boring,” Vivian Tu, the social media maven behind TikTok’s uber-popular @YourRichBFF admits when we talk about the traditional structure of financial advising. “Historically, financial services and financial education has been so male, so pale, and honestly, very stale. And these aren’t lessons that we’re taught in the classroom. This is information that rich dads pass on to their rich sons.” Tu is intimately familiar with the gatekeeping that goes on in the world of finance. She migrated from Wall Street to the tech sector before starting to dispense advice on TikTok at the constant insistence of friends and coworkers who clearly saw the value of her specific brand of financial guidance — tips that were easy to understand, accessible to marginalized communities, and rooted in the simple yet powerful idea that knowledge is the best form of currency when it comes to closing the wealth gap. Her social media how-tos worked. Fast. She went from 100,000 subscribers in her first week to 1 million followers this year. Her page has over 10 million likes and each of her videos consistently nabs hundreds of thousands of views. So why is Tu’s brand of financial literacy so popular? She’s not offering some kind of magic trick. Part of the charm is that, amongst all the noise, hype, and get-rich schemes, Tu offers practical and implementable advice that feels revolutionary. Advice she was willing to share with us for this quick primer.

One mistake Tu admits to making when she was younger is something that’s been touted as a “good practice” for people with credit card debt. She closed out her beginner credit card and opened a new one. The problem? Closing out a credit line, especially if it’s one you’ve had for years as Tu did, can damage your credit score. “When I clipped it my credit history shortened by four years and that was really bad,” she explains. Instead, Tu advises people to pick credit cards based on the things they value (besides money). “If you pay on time, if you spend responsibly, credit cards are a great way to get travel points, to get cashback, to get rewards for being a responsible user.” Ultimately, the biggest goal Tu has with her massive TikTok following is just to make the topic of money less taboo, especially amongst women, minorities, and younger generations. “We as a society just don’t feel comfortable talking about money,” she says. “But not having those conversations works to our detriment and to the benefit of corporations and large financial institutions. When we don’t talk and we don’t compare, we don’t know what other people are doing, and we don’t know what other people are getting.” And keeping ourselves in the dark isn’t going to help us close the wealth gap.