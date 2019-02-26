Chefs Tell Us Their Favorite Delis In The Country

Uproxx

Anyone who’s watched a cooking show or eaten in a high-end restaurant knows that plating counts. As someone is always bound to say in these situations, “We eat with our eyes first.” But that doesn’t mean that pizza slices shiny with oil, barbecue piled high on a plate and doused in sauce, and hoagies overflowing with fillings don’t also delight the eyes.

They most certainly do. Not everything requires tweezers and microgreens.

The universal appeal of meat and cheese stuffed in large quantities into some soft bread will always trigger joy, which is why we asked chefs from around the country to tell us their favorite delis. We got a variety of options for you to try out when you need a big sub filled with slabs of meat, cheese, and veggies. Fingers crossed in hopes that they all come with a delicious pickle.

Snarf’s Sandwiches (Denver, Colorado)

Duncan Holmes, Executive Chef of Beckon| Call in Denver, Colorado

“I think Snarf’s is most everything a deli should be and more. The sandwiches are simple and in line with what a deli sandwich should be by not being too fussy. The best part is the level of acidity the sandwiches have, as a result of the house giardiniera.”