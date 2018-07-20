United Is In Hot Water For Allowing A Man To Masturbate On A Flight

UPROXX/iStockphoto

Flights have never been cheaper, but they’ve also never been more unpleasant. But while some disasters go well beyond just bad customer service, usually the unpleasantness can be resolved to some degree. For United, though, yet another mess seems to be in the cards as its flight crew allegedly did nothing about a passenger sexually harassing someone on a flight.

Genevieve Pascolla recently posted a harrowing tale to her Instagram, of a male passenger she was sitting next to who began masturbating under a blanket. Pascolla, who claims to have video of the incident, did at least manage to get herself and another female passenger relocated away from the creep — but United’s response was less than ideal, according to Pascolla, especially since they confirmed what he was doing:

They then started making jokes about the situation asking “what perfume are you wearing” and excusing him saying “he’s had a bit of wine” no one stopped him. He was allowed to finish, with a child sitting closely by. After exiting the plane first to talk to security the security guard asked me if I’d like an apology from the offender I immediately rejected the request.

Pascolla then contacted United about the situation and, a month later, got an email back saying, in essence, that they were very sorry, but “Hey, what are you going to do?” No refund was offered (a choice which United has reversed as the incident has gotten more attention). The email Pascolla posts ends with the hope that the next flight will be a “more positive experience.” Considering what happened, it’s a bit difficult to think of a way it could be much worse.

