If you’re scrambling for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, here’s your reminder that a cliché box of chocolates from your local convenience store isn’t going to cut it. Instead, opt for something more thoughtful that you can still order in a pinch. Even better if it’s something memorable that the two of you can do together. Nothing says “I love you” like a romantic vacation for two. And no, you don’t need to blow your entire paycheck on this trip. Whether you want to go on a low-key weekend getaway or gift your sweetheart with an overseas adventure, check out our top five Valentine’s Day travel deals below. These local and international travel specials are a surefire way to show your affection (and save you from the stress of shopping at the eleventh hour).

Amtrak Loves You Sale Now through February 16, Amtrak customers can purchase one ticket and bring a free companion for nationwide travel between March 1 and August 31, 2022. It's the ultimate BOGO deal. How fun does an intimate train ride up the coast sound? A trip weaving through the mountains? Yes, this gift is going to get you laid…on a train. Take advantage of the Amtrak Loves You Sale and use the discount code "V214" when booking your trip. BOOK HERE Emirates Valentine's Day Sale If you really want to impress your Valentine and ball out on the trip of a lifetime, browse through Emirate's Valentine's Day deals. The Dubai-based airline is offering tickets starting at under $600 from New York, Boston, and Florida to some of the world's most luxurious destinations. Until February 14, you can book flights to dreamy locations throughout Europe (Milan, anyone?), Southeast Asia, South Africa, and beyond. You can even head to Dubai for less than $800 per person. The catch is that you'll need to take your trip by May 31, so it's time to start planning. Like… right now! BOOK HERE

Palladium Hotel Group Never-Ending Love Promotion There's nothing like a swanky hotel room to up the sexiness level of your couple's vacation. Palladium Hotel Group is offering up to 55% off rooms in luxurious tropical destinations like Jamaica, Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Cancún, and Bahía (among others). But hurry, you only have until February 14 to book your stay. Book now using promo code "LOVE" for major discounts. Your significant other is going to love you for this. BOOK HERE Southwest Nationwide Sale Southwest is coming through with unbelievable flight deals for their Nationwide Valentine's Day Sale. The airline is offering discounted flights starting as low as $60. Are you kidding us with that? The sale is running now until February 14 for flights booked at least 21 days in advance through May 18, 2022. While most Southwest flights are domestic, it's also offering flight deals on limited international travel — including Cancún, Turks and Caicos, and the Cayman Islands. Tickets purchased using this promotion are non-refundable, so it's a good idea to confirm dates with your honey ahead of time! BOOK HERE