A Van Life Couple Explains How To Stay Fit On The Road

##VanLife #Optimal Health And Wellness #Fitness #Health #Travel
Life & Culture Writer
04.14.18
vanlife fitness

Wandxr Bus

Spend any amount of time cruising Instagram influencers and you’ll end up incredibly jealous of these genetically and financially gifted vagabonds. They’re a rare breed for whom far-flung travels, five-star hotels, and six-pack abs all seem to come naturally. The truth, of course, is a little more complicated. Influencers work. That’s why we ask the travelers we interview how they manage to cover the costs of traversing the country or globe (we want to know how they pull it off!). They also work out. But as of yet, we haven’t delved into the diet and exercise routines of these always-stunningly-fit people.

Sure, their snaps might look like they’re gorging on pizza and serenely hiking to the next waterfall, but that’s not reality. In real life, people have to pay attention to what they eat and how physically active they are in order to remain in peak condition. Sorry to break the illusion, but that’s just how metabolisms work.

Staying fit can be hard on the road, but imagine how much more difficult it can be when you live in a VW Bus. For details on how van lifers keep it tight and right (and healthy), we reached out to Sabrina and Jimmy Horel, the couple behind the Wandxr Bus website. The pair met in California, where Sabrina approached Jimmy in a bar and told him he looked “cute.” The opinion was mutual, and he repaid the compliment. In no time they were traveling and married. The common bond that drew them together? A shared love of adventure.

Now, the duo lives in a blue 1973 VW Bus, both working online writing travel, lifestyle, and vegan content. They’re also both vocal advocates of health and wellness, so we knew they were perfect people to give us the rules for staying fit on the road.

Wandxr Bus

Around The Web

TOPICS##VanLife#Optimal Health And Wellness#Fitness#Health#Travel
TAGSfitnesshealthOptimal Health And WellnessTRAVELVanlifeveganism

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 4 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP