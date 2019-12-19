Tennessee whiskey is the grown-up Kentucky bourbon. Basically, it’s a more refined version of the famed Kentucky expressions, making Tennessee whiskey an important part of the whole whiskey ecosystem. And a hell of a gift this Christmas season. Before we dive in, Tennessee’s and Kentucky’s varieties of American whiskey have very similar histories and are required by trade laws to go through specific steps to be called what they are. Tennessee whiskey has to go through one more step than bourbon, and it’s a crucial one: The Lincoln County Process, wherein freshly distilled whiskey is filtered through sugar maple charcoal before aging in new American oak barrels. This adds an extra layer of refinement to the whiskey that many aficionados adore. The ten bottles below are some of the best bottles of Tennessee whiskey on the market right now. Better still, you should be able to find them all fairly easily. We tried to keep the prices in the mid-to-low range, but we’ve thrown in a few bangers at the end. Okay, let’s dive in a find that perfect bottle to give as a gift next week! Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon To Give As A Gift This Holiday Season

COLLIER & MCKEEL TENNESSEE WHISKEY Price: $55.99 The Whiskey: Nashville's Collier & McKeel is a small-time distiller that still uses a hand-hammered copper still to make their whiskey. The mash bill of 70 percent corn, 15 percent rye, and 15 percent malted barley and limestone-filtered water from the Collier Farm in the fermentation make for a unique spirit. The next nuance is that the distillers then slowly pump the juice through sugar maple charcoal instead of letting it gravity drip through. This technique is said to help the filtration draw more impurities from the spirit. Finally, the whiskey is aged in a small-format barrel of only 15 gallons (a standard barrel is 53 gallons). This allows for faster aging to occur as there's less surface area. Tasting Notes: Bright apples, sweet corn, vanilla, and oak open this one up. Those apples turn to baked apples with a nice dose of sharp Christmas spices alongside plenty of brown sugar, oak, and caramel corn. The end embraces the spices and peaks with a warm and slightly fruity finish. Buy Here UNCLE NEAREST 18566 Price: $61.99 The Whiskey: Nathan "Nearest" Green — a former slave — taught Jack Daniel's how to distill whiskey. This Portland, Oregon bottler created Uncle Nearest to celebrate that history. This Tennessee sourced spirit is expertly aged in charred new American oak after going through the Lincoln County Process. While this is a brand with sourced juice, it still shines as a great example of the style. Tasting Notes: Maple-infused caramel apples, rye spice, bales of hay, and an orchard full of ripe peaches and apricots greet you. Those caramel apples take on a dusting of Christmas spices as grains, dried fruits, and more maple combine to create an oatmeal cookie feel with a spicy edge. That spice carries through with a wisp of wildflowers and a final note of vanilla. Buy Here