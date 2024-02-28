After facing a wave of backlash on social media, Wendy’s would like to clarify that it wasn’t trying to gouge people for cheeseburgers by introducing surge pricing. It was actually going to make items cheaper, you see, which was the tone of a statement from the fast food restaurant after sparking a wave of bad headlines. According to a Wendy’s spokesperson, their plan to implement digital menu boards was “misconstrued.”

“We said these menu boards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items. This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants,” Wendy’s said via Quartz. “We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most.”

In fairness, Wendy’s did not specifically say anything about raising (or lowering) prices, but it did tout its ability to change prices in real-time to increase profitability. Here’s exactly what CEO Kirk Tanner said during the earnings call:

“Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling,” he said. “As we continue to show the benefit of this technology in our company-operated restaurants, franchisee interest in digital menu boards should increase, further supporting sales and profit growth across the system.”

To be clear, Wendy’s is still moving forward with the digital menu boards, but it has no plans to raise menu prices during busy hours even though this technology would give them the ability to do that. Read into that what you will.

In the meantime, the home of the Baconator is still getting roasted on social media, so it’s probably going to take more than just a statement from Wendy’s to earn back customer’s trust.

You can see some of the reactions below:

It’s real quiet for the @wendys account now, you usually have so much to say pic.twitter.com/pgLAmGrHUv — bi-onic rad-neck (@danielleradford) February 28, 2024

when i buy a baconator on the dip, short the sandwich at 12:15 and turn a 27% profit pic.twitter.com/7kn2Ma5IX3 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 28, 2024

Wendys surge pricing for nuggets 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ke7MGBT5sw — Akhil (@itsakhilfr) February 27, 2024

okay, you know how you get a burger at wendys well those juicy singles arent just tasty theyre also part of a multi-billion dollar industry now imagine a bunch of those singles are bundled together into what we call a burger backed security or BBS investors buy shares of these… pic.twitter.com/bmfO37z19Y — Collin (@CollinCornwell) February 28, 2024

Dear @Wendys, No. Sincerely,

Everyone. — My Own Damn Self (@BlackGirlTris) February 27, 2024

