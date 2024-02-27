Over the years, Wendy’s has cultivated a ton of goodwill on social media thanks to its hilariously off-kilter Twitter account. People loved it, until now.

The fast food restaurant has been trending for the past 24 hours, and the vibes are overwhelmingly furious. According to reports, Wendy’s plans to test surge pricing similar to Uber and Lyft on his menu items. In theory, prices will go up during the dinner and lunch rush, and they’re not just talking about the app. The surge pricing will happen in real-time inside the restaurants and drive-thru lanes, too.

Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner announced the new system on a call with investors, noting the Ohio-based company will invest $20 million on high-tech menu boards that will be able to update prices in real-time without incurring additional overhead costs. “As we continue to show the benefit of this technology in our company-operated restaurants, franchisee interest in digital menu boards should increase further supporting sales and profit growth across the system,” said Tanner, who rose to the chief role earlier this month.

According to the New York Post, Tanner did not say if there was a ceiling on prices or whether the surge model would go in the opposite direction and take items below their base price. Although, a statement from a Wendy’s spokesperson seems to suggest prices could dip.

“Dynamic pricing can allow Wendy’s to be competitive and flexible with pricing, motivate customers to visit and provide them with the food they love at a great value,” the spokesperson said. “We will test a number of features that we think will provide an enhanced customer and crew experience.”

If Wendy’s is looking for customer reactions, Twitter is making it very clear: People are angry. The surge pricing model is not going over well, and as many users noted, Wendy’s seems to be missing that its surrounded by competitors who will no doubt benefit from customers not wanting to get gouged for a Frosty.

Wendy's is gonna find out real quick that "good for fast food" has a built-in hard ceiling — AK Lingus (@aklingus) February 27, 2024

executive at Wendy’s HQ: ok it’s raining in Dallas, time to make the Baconator there $31 https://t.co/8nM6au98a6 — Arthur Tarley (@arthurtarley) February 27, 2024

thoughts and prayers for the wendys employees who are gonna get beat the fuck up for telling someone their total https://t.co/I6ruKIzxZ8 — tractor (@nudeobama) February 27, 2024

Wendy’s selling a chicken sandwich for $30 to a single mother running late to pick up her kids: https://t.co/T5H7Ew6Ykm pic.twitter.com/UQ2su6aZ6e — The Klendathu Cap (@KlendathuCap) February 27, 2024

Wendy’s, you got a little too much Frosty on your fry for even speaking this aloud https://t.co/43vOcTOOIq — Kaleena (@KaleenaRivera) February 26, 2024

There's capitalism. There's late-stage capitalism. And then there's…whatever the hell this is. https://t.co/12HJTVy405 — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) February 26, 2024

Surge pricing is a surge way to make sure everyone goes to McDonalds instead 🥁 @Wendys — soph (@snowphieee) February 27, 2024

The only way Wendy's could possibly entertain surge pricing is because Boomers have legal weed. — Lorraine Sommerfeld (@TweeetLorraine) February 27, 2024

