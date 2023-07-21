Shortly after seeing Wes Anderson’s star-studded motion picture, Asteroid City, I gazed up at the stars and chewed on some fundamental questions. Most of it was related to what I’d seen at work, like: Where do the creators of South Park get the gusto to do whatever the f*** they want? What’s the best Whiskey on the planet? Does Shake Shack’s non-dairy chocolate shake deliver the goods? And then, more relevant to this piece, how does one articulate the unique charm of a Wes Anderson film without copping out to just saying “the Wes Anderson look” or “Wes Anderson vibes” or — worst of all — “Wes Anderson-esque”? Why does this question matter? Well, “The Wes Anderson look” is so iconic that millions have actually started using the hashtag #wesanderson to re-create the aesthetic themselves, and some pages, like @accidentlywesanderson, even highlight spots around the world that embody the style. With all the hyped and some excellent imitators (both AI and IRL), it’s handy to be able to put a finger on this style — so here we go: According to film aficionados, The Wes Anderson look, feel, vibe (whatever you want to call it) includes symmetrical framing, unique color palettes, picturesque backdrops, and set designs with vintage fonts and odd knickknacks (tchotchkes). Another one of Anderson’s tics is filming tiny structures to humanize them and annunciate the quirky/endearing feel that many of his characters inhabit. And of course, there’s the omnipresent symmetrical framing. To see if we could find the style in the wild and help you plan a vacation based on this very defined aesthetic, I scoured Airbnb for properties that fit the bill. Check them out below and maybe reserve a night or two after your Asteroid City at-home watch this weekend.

Kind of Blue 1959 Airstream (Joshua Tree, CA, United States) Out in the high desert lies a newly renovated 1959 Airstream, an oasis of modern minimalism amidst an iconic boulder landscape. Immersed in a serene atmosphere, this is the perfect place to disconnect from the crazy bustle of the world and share a space with some like-minded adventurers. The amenities offered—restrooms, kitchens, a pool, hot tub, solar shower, and outdoor tables—are all a part of a shared space with up to eight other guests. When night falls, solar-powered lights illuminate the property, but if you prefer to sleep in, bring a sleeping mask to hide from the rising sun. This cozy airstream gets a Wes pass for its small cozy construction, as well as bringing guests into a communal setup bound to attract some quirky characters. Price Per Night: $162 Colorful Canalside Flat (Venice, Italy) Throw cheap Vegas simulations out the window when trying to find the ultimate romantic Venetian retreat, where vibrant colors complement iconic canal views. The solution could be this charming canal-side flat, which offers two stunning perspectives: a lush green oasis on one side and the captivating Rio Marin Canal on the other. From a well-equipped kitchen, guests can step out into the garden where two inviting sitting areas await—a perfect setting to relax, savor delicious meals, and even indulge in a glass of wine. Conveniently within range of Venice’s enchanting sights, this swanky spot is situated in a neighborhood that exudes intimacy and authenticity, distinct from tourist hotspots. A colorful palette, mirror symmetry, and wide-angled paintings? Big Royal Tenenbaums vibes. Price Per Night: $411 Retro Caravan Nights (Auckland, New Zealand) The untouched beauty of Omana Cliffside Park is all for the taking with this charming little find. Nestled in the Pohutukawa Coast, guests get to experience sparkling views of Hauraki Gulf, mangrove walks, and pristine white sandy beaches. “Claris,” the lovingly restored 10.4′ Clipper Caravan, captures the nostalgic essence of Kiwi holidays while also delivering a swath of features like a bespoke kitchen, a JVC surround sound system, not to mention a roomy double bed adorned with cozy Wallace Cotton sheets and handcrafted wool blankets. A coastal paradise on the edge of the world in a tiny camper van named Claris? The only thing to make this more Wes would be if Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody had to deal with sharing “Clarice” for a week. Price Per Night: $101

Camp Grits Solar Yellow Camper (Cosby, TN, United States) Trek out into the smoky Appalachian wilderness and you’ll be astounded to find a quaint little Solar Yellow Camper. Again, Airbnb’s found another perfect spot to unplug from the world, sleep under the stars, and enjoy the simplicity of campfire meals and heartfelt conversations. The airy 14 x 7-foot Vintage Camper offers a cozy shelter, complete with a full-size bed dressed in soft linens and quilts. Note that Camp Grits is a device-free retreat where nature takes center stage. While there’s no Wi-Fi, if cute fox bandits become a problem, guests can find a signal a few miles up Rocky Flats Rd. It’s easy to imagine some claymation critters drinking apple cider and devising a plan by the campfire here. Price Per Night: $52 Futuro Styled Flying Saucer (Redberth, United Kingdom) Exploring the UK? Check out this unique extraterrestrial getaway in the heart of South Pembrokeshire at a one-of-a-kind UFO Airbnb. Sleeping up to four guests, this spaceship-inspired accommodation is conveniently located near the idyllic seaside resorts of Tenby and Saundersfoot. Inside the UFO, you’ll find a comfortable double bed and two single beds that can also be used as sofas. Enjoy dining and gaming in the retro-themed space, complete with classic 80s games and a remote-controlled hatch. Wes vibes spill from this UFO Airbnb that’s part of a larger site which includes a farmhouse, yurts, a Funky Dome, bell tents, and even a plane. Price Per Night: $252

Pop Art Apartment (Puglia, Italy) Designed by “SALENTO POPpiti ART,” this one-of-a-kind studio showcases the creativity of Salento artisans and young artists, touting itself as “opportunity to live in a work of art.” A truly unique stay surrounded by vibrant colors and playful furnishings, it’s the perfect spot to set out and adventure the southern tip of the Italian peninsula. Located in a peaceful village, the Airbnb offers a tranquil escape within reach of local attractions and nearby amenities, including a bar with hot table service, supermarkets, and all Salento has to offer. Vintage paintings, a tchotchkesque bed frame, and a robust color palette all make this one stand out visually. Price Per Night: $86 Secret Suite (Santorini, Greece) Imagine a sweeping pan to some characters gawking over this view and it becomes apparent this hidden gem is a perfect getaway. A beautifully refurbished haven just minutes away from Oia’s vibrant center, the secret suite is the ideal base camp to indulge in mesmerizing comfort while soaking in the Aegean sea. The suite features a queen-size bed, a modern bathroom with a shower, and a kitchenette with a dining area. Perched atop Amoudi Bay, renowned for its breathtaking sunsets lined with crystal clear waters and exceptional seafood restaurants, Secret Suite gets a big thumbs up. Price Per Night: $388

Dreamy Vintage Trailer at No.9 Farms, Tennessee 25 minutes from downtown Nashville, this completely restored 1949 Spartan Mansion, nestled in a private, wooded section of No.9 Farms, offers a luxurious and secluded experience. Designed by owner and local musician Brian Oaks, the vintage camper, lovingly named “Blueberry,” features cozy sleeping quarters, dreamy bedding, and intimate lighting. The farm’s personalized amenities include an outdoor bathhouse, a well-equipped kitchen, and a seductive claw-foot tub. Explore the woods, unwind by the fire, and experience the tranquility of No.9 Farms—a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. Might be a stretch, but the Spartan Mansion gives off a train feel, kind of like in Darjeeling Limited. Being named “blueberry” really solidifies this inclusion. Price Per Night: $285 Off Grid and Forty Feet Up (Tiller, OR, United States) One of the coolest (and damn near impossible to book) vacation spots around, this tranquil off-grid retreat perched atop a 40-acre meadow in the heart of Oregon stands a class above most typical Airbnbs. Lucky guests can immerse themselves in serenity and listen to rustling trees and the melodic calls of birds in the valley below. The lookout tower, inspired by historic Fire Lookout Towers, offers modern comforts, including a full kitchen, cozy beds, and panoramic windows to embrace breathtaking views. This haven is the ideal launching pad to explore nearby attractions like Crater Lake, Ashland’s Shakespeare Festival, or the scenic Rogue River. So many films come to mind with this one: Isle of Dogs, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and dare I say even Rushmore for the sheer optimistic ingenuity. Open dates start in 2025, so get planning. Price Per Night: $257

Private Island in Sunny Hvaler (Vesterøy, Norway) If you find yourself in Norway, give this private island in the breathtaking archipelago of Hvaler a look. This exclusive retreat even offers the freedom to explore the surrounding waters with a private motorboat. The cozy off-grid cabin, powered by solar energy, provides a rustic escape with a hidden double bed, a loft bed, and charming amenities. Enjoy the tranquility of small private beaches, mesmerizing rock formations, and private evenings gathered around the fire pit for perhaps the perfect honeymoon spot. This personal kingdom in Hvaler screams Moonrise Kingdom. Price Per Night: $232 Greek Retro Decor & WesAnderson’s Movies Design, Thessaloniki Step into a vortex where Greek retro charm meets the enchanting aesthetics of Wes Anderson’s films right in the heart of Thessaloniki. This extraordinary apartment is part of a collection of concept lofts housed in a historic industrial building. Embrace the unique entrance and hop into the vintage-style elevator that adds further Wes ambiance. With vibrant cultural and nightlife scenes of Thessaloniki, the bustling port, Aristotelous Square, and the trendy Valaoritou just steps away, this is the place to indulge in the lively energy of the city. Warning, be prepared for vibrant weekend beats, as this is the perfect choice for those seeking a captivating urban experience. Price Per Night: $85