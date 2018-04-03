Peek Inside The World Of Professional Cake Sitting

Uproxx

One of the things that makes sexuality thrilling is that, though there are a pretty limited number of body parts to work into a configuration, the brain, with its boundless imagination, can get pretty darn creative. A few props and a little ingenuity is all it takes to keep sex, the oldest recreational sport ever, weird — leading to heaps of super fun, super satisfying fetishes. That’s not to say that vanilla sex isn’t a good time, too… it’s just not the sort of vanilla we’re in the mood to discuss.

Nope. Right now we’re talking vanilla cake and its role in the sensual act of cake sitting.

Cake sitting falls into the category of sploshing, which is rubbing food on one’s body for sexual enjoyment. And sploshing is a type of wet and messy play, which is all about getting covered in sticky, goopy substances (not necessarily food based). Some people are really into the tactile sensations associated with getting sticky. Others are all about watching another person get good and filthly. Thankfully, there are enough people into both that everyone can get off.