Recently we named In-N-Out the best fast food restaurant in America, and there are several reasons for that (you can read more about why here). A testament to the quality and popularity of In-N-Out is that once a restaurant location has opened, it doesn’t close… with the exception of two restaurants — a restaurant that will be closing in a month in Oakland for safety concerns, and the original In-N-Out location.

Yes, it’s heartbreaking, but the OG In-N-Out doesn’t exist anymore, and if you stood in the place the restaurant once was, you’d likely have to dodge oncoming traffic because that original location was demolished in the late ‘50s to make way for California Interstate 10, one of the most congested freeways in all of Los Angeles (If you know, you know).

Luckily, a replica restaurant was erected near the original location of Francisquito and Garvey in Baldwin Park, California, now known as the In-N-Out Museum. The museum is a charming little replica of the original restaurant, and by restaurant, we mean 100 square-foot shack. It’s not an operable In-N-Out but a cute photo opportunity for your socials and a time capsule of its era.

If pretending you’re at In-N-Out makes you hungry, don’t worry, there is a full-size In-N-Out down the street which is also home to the In-N-Out University — a campus that In-N-Out sends its managers to for additional training. And while that sounds like the nerdiest sh*t on the planet, it must be working because In-N-Out consistently has some of the best service of any fast food restaurant on earth.

Maybe every fast food restaurant needs a university?

If you want to visit the In-N-Out Museum, head to 13752 Francisquito Ave, Baldwin Park, CA 91706, but please note that the operating hours are incredibly tight. Be sure to arrive Thursday-Sunday between 11 AM and 2 PM, unless you want to look at the In-N-Out Museum through a fence.

Check out some photos from the In-N-Out Museum below.

