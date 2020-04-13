Bartenders Pick The Best Whiskeys To Sip Straight While Quarantined

Over the past month, we’ve given you a lot of suggestions about which whiskeys to drink while you’re stuck at home. Bourbons, scotches, Irish whiskeys… times are tough and we want to help you manage. Don’t overdo it, of course. While booze can be relaxing, it rarely solves problems (except the classic problem “I wonder if I can talk louder than I was two drinks ago!”). But a few drams savored after work? Go for it. To help you pick which expression to focus on, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to whiskeys to drink straight. Because at this point in the quarantine, who has the patience, supplies, or desire to make mixed cocktails?