Here Are The Whiskeys Bartenders Think Deserve More Hype

It’s sad to admit, but the alcohol world is — at least to some degree — dominated by hype. Sure, there are brands that sell no matter what (Johnnie and Jack aren’t going anywhere), and top-end brands are a little more bulletproof as long as their quality stays intact, but if you look at why Bulleit is poured in every bar in America and the similarly priced but superior Four Roses Yellow Label is hard to find, well… that’s the hype machine at work. Outlets like this one are part of that system. And we try to play our part by giving love to innovative bottles and underrated expressions. It’s not always easy. There are tons of amazing bottles of Scotch, bourbon, and rye, along with other whiskey riffs and iterations that deserve their moment in the sun. David Powell, brand ambassador for Hudson Whiskey believes that not only are specific brands underhyped, but certain styles also aren’t getting the love they deserve. “More than any particular brand, I’d rather highlight Empire Rye as a category,” he says. “Created back in 2015 by six leading New York State distillers, this is an appellation level regulation for New York’s most historically relevant spirit. In much the same way that the categories of Cognac & Champagne come with particular requirements to employ those names, Empire Rye aims to do the same for Rye Whiskey in New York.” Powell makes a solid point, but we wanted bottles to kick your way, too — so we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for the bottles of whiskey that need to get more shine.