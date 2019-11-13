We Asked Bartenders For The Best Whiskeys To Pair With Your Holiday Family Drama

The holidays are meant to be joyful. You get some time off. There are endless parties with friends and co-workers. Your family finds a central place and gathers as one giant crew. Okay, that last one isn’t always a good thing. It depends on how functional your extended family is. If your drunk uncles decide they want to talk politics, your aunts are on you about your relationships, or your parents are down on your style choices, you’re probably going to need a little booze to get through it all. Jarhn Blutstein, area beverage manager for Gurney’s Resort in Montauk, New York uses Scotch to alleviate family tension. “Hands down, you need a single malt scotch this time of year,” he says. “Scotch warms me up and always puts a smile on my face.” Casey Bunch, bartender at The French Room Bar in Dallas opts for bourbon. “Nothing mitigates family drama like high proof bourbon,” he notes. Like us, the people who make your drinks aren’t immune to the stresses of family gatherings. That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which whiskeys they like to drink to pair with the inevitable family drama of the holidays.

Maker’s Mark Bourbon View this post on Instagram The Revolver #bartenderlife🍸 #makersmarkbourbon #orangebitters #kahlúa A post shared by Karma (@bartender_karma) on Nov 12, 2019 at 4:46am PST Justin Miller, executive chef at Anthony’s Chophouse in Hamilton County, Indiana Dealing with family drama is a normality for just about anyone celebrating a holiday. In my family, it seems that my aunts always tend to get into it over something that happened thirty plus years ago. So, in this instance, I would choose a lighter bourbon, such as Maker’s Mark. It’s a little on the sweeter side with a lower ABV, so you can have a few while sit back in your armchair and watch your aunts go at each other. George Dickel No.12 Whisky View this post on Instagram Good ol' George #georgedickel #georgedickelno12 #tennesseewhiskey #sourmashwhiskey #whiskey A post shared by Tugboat72 (@selenelion) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT Benjamin Rouse, head bartender at Henley in Nashville I try to keep affordable whiskey on hand for this predicament year-round! My current go-to is George Dickel Recipe #12 Tennessee Whisky. Being from Tennessee, I do catch some heat from the Old NO. 7 lovers in my family but Dickel has a little more warmth at 90 proof that wards off the winter chill. This dram is also smooth and approachable enough to bring that holiday spirit to any Grinch.