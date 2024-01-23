Will There Be An ‘Is It Cake’ Season 3?

It’s bizarre, it’s very internet-y, and it’s addictive as hell. Meta has gone meta to a meta factor of meta. So when is season 3 coming? We’re here to tell you everything we know.

There is only one show on Netflix that answers the ever-burning question: Is It Cake? And we want it back! We are of course talking about the cooking-competition-game-show-living-meme Is It Cake? and its follow-up season Is It Cake, Too? If you’re unfamiliar with the show or the meme that birthed it , the concept is simple: contestants bake cakes that replicate everyday objects in an effort to trick celebrity judges for a chance to win money, and subsequently, more money if they themselves can identify real cash from cash that is… made from cake.

When Will Season 3 Of Is It Cake Air?

We have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Is It Cake? Season 3 does not yet have an official release date as of January 23, 2024, and Netflix hasn’t officially announced a renewal.

The good news is that the show’s Netflix casting page lists the status of the series as “Ongoing,” and they’re taking one-minute submissions from prospective bakers. The submission pitch reads:

“Can you bake cakes that are so hyper-realistic that they will fool our judges? … Tell us why you think you can win this competition and describe your baking experience.”

Considering the show is still recruiting, we’re willing to bet that Season 3 is indeed coming. There is no word on whether host and SNL alum Mikey Day will return for a third time, but Day seems genuinely into hosting the show (it’s all over his Instagram) and in an interview with TVLine promoting the second season, Day expressed that he’d love to see a judges panel that consists of kids, and he hopes one day to step into a some sort of cake vehicle.

“It’s been my goal for a while,” Day tells TVLine, “Even if it’s a little moped. Being transported via cake would be ridiculous but just so much fun.”

This isn’t the first time Day has mentioned riding around in a cake vehicle, he expressed the same desire in an older interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Dude wants a cake car the way 2Chainz wants a Bentley truck. So until we see Day riding around in a vehicle made of cake or presiding over a judge’s panel of brutally honest children, we’re going to assume his tenure as host isn’t done.

We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as there is a definitive answer on Is It Cake? Season 3. For now, we’ll just have to imagine what a third season might be called. Is It Cake… As Well? Is It Cake… Again? Is it Cake… Three? We can play this game all day.